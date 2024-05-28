The Big Picture Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga delves into the origins of the renegade warrior Furiosa before her groundbreaking team-up with Max.

The Mad Max franchise presents an alternative timeline based on real events, showing a chilling prospect of societal collapse.

The difficulty in piecing together a historical timeline in the Mad Max series adds to the mystery and unreliability of the post-apocalyptic world.

Another chapter in George Miller's post-apocalyptical madness, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga drove into theaters this past weekend. This time, the story begins as a young Imperator Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) is abducted from her home and swears to get her revenge on those who did it. Some 19 years later, she joins forces with Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) to get back to her homeland — the same Max (Mel Gibson) from the very first Mad Max movie, when society was still crumbling. The franchise takes place in an alternative timeline, in which real-world historical events take a turn for the worse and result in societal collapse. It's a chilling prospect, but one that we are ourselves not that far away from — it just takes a little madness.

‘Mad Max’ Takes Place in an Alternative Timeline, but Based on Real Events

The first Mad Max movie came out in 1979, and it depicts cop Max Rockatansky working for what's left of the police, the only institution still trying to maintain order. The movie tells us that it takes place "a few years from now." Assuming this means around five years would place it in the mid-1980s. During the 1970s, though, the world went through a major energy crisis. In 1973, the first oil crash put the Arab world at the center of the news, as they were (and still are) the biggest oil producers in the world. Then, in 1979, another oil crash took place in the Middle East, and gas stations everywhere simply ran out of gas. This has never been officially confirmed, but the timeline makes sense considering the alternative possibilities presented in the first movie when Max is assigned to patrol a highway where an oil tanker is about to drive through.

After the first movie, it takes another unspecified number of years until The Road Warrior. Its preamble gives us the first real hints about what happened to the world. It mentions how "the world was powered by black fuel," and "deserts sprouted great cities of pipe and steel." From a geopolitical perspective, it says that "two mighty warrior tribes went to war," and what followed was "a blaze which engulfed them all." While which countries went to war is not specified, it immediately makes us think about the oil crashes in the 1970s. The preamble also explains why oil refineries such as the one in 1981's second Mad Max movie, The Road Warrior, and even Gas Town became such important locations.

But the movie that gives us our best window into the apocalypse is 1985's Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome. As weird as it may have been, it's the first entry that actually shows us the consequences of the apocalypse on Australia. The ocean dried out, and cities like Sydney became deserted as people fled to the Outback (now known as the Wasteland) to avoid the gangs that roamed around. Many of those gangs also went into the Wasteland to plunder whatever they could find. Max encounters a group of children who were aboard a plane that crashed trying to flee the madness. They refer to the apocalypse as "Pox-eclipse" and call Sydney "Tomorrow-morrow Land." It falls to Max, who saw all that firsthand, to explain what really happened.

When 2015's Fury Road came out, it also kind of rebooted the apocalypse accounts. This time around, the preamble, narrated by Max Rockatansky himself (now played by Tom Hardy), speaks first of the Oil Wars, a conflict that broke out as oil and gasoline became scarcer everywhere. Then, it mentions the Water Wars, in which what was left of the world went to war to secure access to water — the most important commodity of all. It's around this time that a man once known as Colonel Joe Moore takes the persona of Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne/Lachy Hulme) and starts building the Citadel, his fortress in the Wasteland.

The same prologue for Fury Road is shown at the beginning of Furiosa but without Max's narration. Instead, there are only newscasts talking about environmental collapse, the Oil Wars, and the Water Wars. There are also firsthand accounts of people talking about how "the earth went sour" and they "have become half-life" as a consequence of the nuclear conflict that turned everything to dust. The Fury Road prelude comics also corroborate the accounts of Beyond Thunderdome, showing Max venturing into what used to be Sydney Harbor, now all dried up and known as Sunken City.

Furiosa does bring an interesting update on how the world fell, though. One of the characters is the History Man (George Shevtsov), responsible for recording the events as they take place as well as keeping accounts from the past alive. History Men and Women exist throughout the Wasteland and are usually kept by warlords. In Furiosa, the History Man mentions book burnings that happened as the world fell, and that humanity's hunger for war comes from ancient times. He also mentions the Tri-Nation Nuclear War, which, in this new version of Mad Max lore, is probably the one that started the end of the world. Then, the Oil Wars and the Water Wars followed. He finishes his account by introducing the 40-Day Wasteland War between Immortan Joe and Dementus (Chris Hemsworth).

The Difficulty in Putting Together a ‘Mad Max’ Historical Timeline Is on Purpose

Considering that, by our accounts, the first Mad Max takes place in the mid-1980s, Furiosa takes place spans 19 years, and the world had already ended completely by then, it's nearly impossible to build an accurate historical timeline. After all, how can one measure time when there is no way — or reason — to record it? History Men are only present in warlords' courts, and, if they die, most human memory dies with them. So it's impossible to rely on accounts, calendars, and timelines.

This is a very interesting narrative device. In the Mad Max franchise, history and time are supposed to be unreliable, even if told by the History Men. If no one has a firsthand account of events and no one knows exactly what happened, there is no way of figuring it out. The movies are supposed to portray the fall of society and the continuing decay of humankind. The only thing that remains is the instinct for conflict in humankind, also talked about by the History Man. It doesn't matter who threw the first stone or who drew the first blood. What matters is that, because of it, people now have to do whatever it takes to survive.

George Miller has made this unreliability a pilar of the Mad Max series from the start, actually. In The Road Warrior, for example, the whole movie is an account of The Feral Kid (Emil Minty), who was 8 years old and clearly has an idolized view of Max. The very fact that some of the cast have changed from one movie to the other can be interpreted as a symptom — like Max from the original trilogy to Fury Road, and even Furiosa herself from Fury Road to her prequel. Or cast members playing different characters in two movies — like Bruce Spence in The Road Warrior and Beyond Thunderdome, and Josh Helman in Fury Road and Furiosa — even though we know those happened mostly for practical production reasons. Perhaps one day Miller can provide us with an accurate timeline, but, until then. let's continue connecting the dots.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is in theaters now.

