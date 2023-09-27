Mad Men is both a richly compelling drama series and a great tool for anyone wanting to learn about the 1960s. Matthew Weiner's gripping show chronicled the incredible social, political, and economic changes within the United States by investing the viewer in a group of great characters affected by the most pivotal historical events.

The show chronicled the rise and fall of the fictional advertising agency Sterling Cooper and its employees Don Draper (Jon Hamm), Peggy Olson (Elisabeth Moss), Pete Campbell (Vincent Kartheiser), Joan Holloway (Christina Hendricks), Roger Sterling (John Slattery), and Lane Pryce (Jared Harris) among others. Praised for its narrative and thematic power, Mad Men ranks among the 21st century's best dramas. Each of its 92 episodes is a masterclass in storytelling, but a few stand out as the best from each of the show's seven seasons.

7 "The Wheel"

Season 1, Episode 13

"The Wheel" provides an example of the lengths that Don will go to sell a pitch that he believes in. During a seminar with the potential customer Kodak, Don is tasked with creating an endearing marketing campaign that advertises their latest product. Don nicknames this new image projector the "Carousel" and uses intimate photos of his own family to showcase its use. Leaving the meeting triumphantly, he returns home to see his family left for Thanksgiving without him.

The episode showcases one of Mad Men's central themes. Don presents his family as perfect, the ideal portrayal of Americana and suburban bliss. However, it's all a facade; Don's broken family life and his desperate need to escape his past clash with his seemingly perfect image, something that continues throughout the show. "The Wheel" also sees Don making Peggy a junior copywriter, a major step forward in her characterization and relationship with Don.

6 "The Jet Set"

Season 2, Episode 11

One of Mad Men's best qualities is that it merges serialized storytelling with "case of the week" style episodes, and "The Jet Set" feels like a standalone adventure within the show's universe. It explores Don and Pete's adventures after Don's luggage gets lost when they are on their way to a pivotal pitch meeting. After wandering aimlessly, Don temporarily joins a bohemian group of beautiful people who live in luxury. He indulges in an affair with the beautiful Joy, living his fantasy of a relationship with none of the responsibility.

"The Jet Set" features some of Mad Men's most memorable guest stars and a valuable insight into Don's elusive version of the ideal life. It also includes one of television's most nonchalant coming-out scenes, and the character's reactions are priceless and quite funny. "The Jet Set" is an escapist fantasy, a much-welcome change of pace considering the show's usually cutthroat approach.

5 "Shut the Door. Have a Seat."

Season 3, Episode 13

The third season's final episode, "Shut the Door. Have a Seat." is a major game changer in the Mad Men universe that established the precedent for a corporate takeover. After getting fed up with the news that the dictatorial McCann Erickson would buy Sterling Cooper, Don, Roger, Bert, and Lane rebel against their new bosses by firing themselves and buying their company outright. Elsewhere, Don agrees to divorce Betty, and she leaves for Reno.

"Shut the Door. Have a Seat." is among the best season finales from the 2010s. It showed how fragile institutions were in the 1960s and served as one of Mad Men's better pieces of socio-political commentary. The episode also had a fun crime caper tone that differentiates it from other episodes within the fairly downbeat season.

4 "The Suitcase"

Season 4, Episode 7

"The Suitcase" arrived at the exact halfway point of Mad Men's entire run. It feels fitting that the show's midpoint would focus primarily on Don and Peggy, the most dynamic characters. As he waits for word that his ex-wife, Anna Draper (Melinda Page Hamilton), has passed away, Don avoids processing his guilt by forcing Peggy to work overtime.

The complex relationship between Don and Peggy is at the heart of Mad Men, and "The Suitcase" does a brilliant job of exploring it. It has often been named among the best episodes that aren't premieres or finales and is widely considered the best hour in Mad Men. "The Suitcase" reveals new layers to Don and Peggy, taking their relationship to a more intimate place while advancing their journeys. Like the best television episodes, "The Suitcase" is satisfying, emotionally powerful, and utterly unforgettable.

3 "Far Away Places"

Season 5, Episode 6

The fifth season of Mad Men is among its weakest. However, the episode "Far Away Places" is among the best efforts in an otherwise disappointing season, exploring Roger as he wrestles with his own age. After taking LSD with his youthful wife Jane (Peyton List), Roger learns he's no longer the young, energetic man he once was. The use of "I Just Wasn't Made for These Times" by the Beach Boys is a particularly clever thematic tie-in.

Don and Peggy also receive individual storylines, but "Far Away Places" belongs entirely to Roger. Slattery delivers arguably his best performance in the show, allowing Roger's insecurities and fears to shine through. The episode's narratively ingenious structure is also praise-worthy, as are its ruminations about time, age, and purpose. "Far Away Places" is a bright spot in Mad Men's run and one of the finest examples of the show's ingenious nature.

2 "In Care Of"

Season 6, Episode 13

The sixth season of Mad Men did a lot to make Don completely unlikeable. He began an affair with his neighbor. Sylvia Rosen (Linda Cardellini). that he hid from his family and embraced his most selfish ways. However, the final episode showed Don in a more empathetic light by examining the ramifications that his impoverished upbringing had on his psyche and understanding of wealth.

After purposefully blowing a pitch to Hershey's Chocolate by revealing a personal anecdote, Don takes his children to the house he grew up in. Sally, who by that point was navigating her rebellious phase, slowly begins to unravel the great mystery that is her father. "In Care Of" includes a rare moment of vulnerability between Don and his children, setting the stage for the show's final season with a heavy emotional punch.

1 "Person to Person"

Season 7, Episode 14

Concluding a beloved series is no easy task, but "Person to Person" served as the perfect conclusion to Mad Men, ranking as one of the 21st century's best television finales. The season showed Don's departure from the advertising world to reassess his values as he struggled to determine what drove him anymore. At a retreat, Don faces his mistakes and confesses many of his wrongdoings to Peggy, breaking down before facing his emotions during a group meeting.

The final shot suggests that Don was the advertiser who created the iconic Coca-Cola advertisement featuring "I'd Like to Teach the World to Sing (In Perfect Harmony)" by the New Seekers. This cheeky development was the perfect conclusion to his arc; it makes sense that he would conceive of one of history's most effective advertising campaigns. More importantly, it leaves Don slightly better than audiences found him, an important aspect of any series finale.

