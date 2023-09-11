Mad Men, the iconic television series set in the 1960s world of advertising, is a masterclass in character development. The show takes us on an exciting trip through the intricate arcs and growing lives of its broad group of individuals, whose personalities mirror the makeup of the Madison Avenue landscape itself.

From Don Draper's (Jon Hamm) enigmatic transformation to Peggy Olson's (Elizabeth Moss) rise as a trailblazing copywriter, each character in Mad Men experiences growth, challenges, and personal revelations that mirror the societal shifts of the era. Moreover, even though the series finished almost a decade ago, fans still talk about Mad Men because it is so intriguing in its investigation of human nature, ambition, and the search for identity in a time of change.

10 Ken Cosgrove

Ken Cosgrove, played by Aaron Staton, is a Sterling Cooper account executive with a penchant for moonlighting as a talented writer and embarked on a character arc that left fans both amused and inspired. From his early appearance on the show, Ken’s unique combination of creativity and business acumen set him apart.

Ken's journey in the advertising world was complemented by his secret life as an author, penning sci-fi stories under a pseudonym. This dual identity added a delightful twist to his character, highlighting the idea that there's more to people than meets the eye. Thus, Ken’s development throughout the show reminds viewers of the unexpected rewards that might come from exploring interests outside of work.

9 Harry Crane

Harry Crane (Rich Sommer) is the show’s tech-savvy adman whose character arc took him from the sidelines to the forefront of the advertising industry. As the head of Sterling Cooper's media department, Harry was the go-to guy for navigating the rapidly changing landscape of television and radio.

Harry's personality evolved during the course of the series as he accepted new trends and technologies, making him a pioneer in the field. His quirky personality and forward-thinking approach often provided comic relief in the world of Mad Men. Moreover, Harry’s journey reminds the audience that adaptability and innovation are key to success, especially in the most competitive fields.

8 Trudy Campbell

Trudy Campbell, portrayed by Alison Brie, is a vivacious and determined character whose arc showcases her evolution from a dutiful housewife to a woman with her own aspirations and ambitions. Trudy's charm and strong devotion to her husband cemented her place in the show’s cast from her earliest days as Pete Campbell's (Vincent Kartheiser) wife.

Throughout the show, Trudy's character develops into a force to be reckoned with, breaking free from the confines of societal expectations and pursuing her interests. Her determination to build a career in real estate highlighted the changing roles of women in the 1960s. Additionally, Trudy’s character development also serves as a monument to the fortitude and tenacity of women in that historical period, showing us that goals and aspirations can survive even in the most trying circumstances.

7 Sally Draper

Growing up in front of the audience, Sally Draper (Kiernan Shipka) is the spunky daughter of Don and Betty (January Jones) who went on a dramatic character journey in Mad Men that reflected the cultural upheavals of the 1960s. Sally's development from a young, inquisitive girl to a young woman gave the series a new viewpoint.

As she navigated the complexities of a dysfunctional family and the evolving cultural landscape, Sally's character development was nothing short of captivating. Her transformation from an innocent young girl to a savvy and self-reliant young woman was evidence of the show's meticulous attention to detail. Additionally, Sally’s arc was a mirror reflecting the transformation of an entire generation, as she grappled with the challenges of adolescence while challenging traditional norms.

6 Pete Campbell

Pete Campbell is an eager, ambitious young executive at Sterling Cooper who have started a character arc that has taken the viewers on a wild voyage through the volatile world of 1960s advertising. Pete's character stood out for his tenacity and desire for success.

As the series progressed, Pete's journey was a fascinating exploration of the price one pays for ambition. His ups and downs in both his career and personal life showcased the complexities of striving for success in a cutthroat industry. Pete's character arc was a reminder that while ambition can drive us to great heights, it can also come at a cost. Pete Campbell was a character you couldn't help but love to despise thanks to his great one-liners and unrelenting pursuit of his objectives, bringing a distinctive flavor to the Mad Men tapestry.

5 Roger Sterling

Roger Sterling (John Slattery), a founding partner of Sterling Cooper, quickly became a favorite among the audience thanks to his charm and wit. Moreover, he was the embodiment of the Madison Avenue lifestyle, with his sharp suits and even sharper sense of humor.

Throughout the series, Roger's character evolved from a carefree playboy to a man searching for deeper meaning in a rapidly changing world. His experiences, both hilarious and poignant, took viewers on a rollercoaster ride through the swinging '60s. Roger's character arc reminds us that even the most debonair individuals can grapple with the complexities of life and find growth in unexpected places.

4 Betty Draper

From her debut as the seemingly flawless housewife, Betty Draper's story evolved in ways that both surprised and captivated audiences. Her character navigated the societal expectations of the 1960s with grace and a hint of rebellion.

As a mother and wife, Betty's journey was a reflection of the era's traditional values, but beneath the façade of domesticity, she grappled with unfulfilled dreams and societal constraints. Betty's transformation over the series showcased the struggle for identity and purpose, ultimately revealing her vulnerability and strength. Betty’s character remains a fascinating study of a woman's evolution in a bygone era, leaving an ineradicable mark on the Mad Men legacy.

3 Joan Holloway

Joan Holloway, played by Christina Hendricks, graced our screens as the office manager at Sterling Cooper from the very first moment she appeared. Joan's charisma and confidence shone brightly as her character was a symbol of empowerment in an era where women were often underestimated.

Joan's journey served as a monument to her drive and tenacity throughout the entire series. She navigated the complexities of a male-dominated workplace with poise and wit, eventually becoming a partner in the firm. Joan's character arc highlighted the challenges women faced in the '60s workplace and their fight for recognition. Moreover, her captivating blend of strength and vulnerability made her an iconic figure in the show, reminding us all that in the face of adversity, determination and charm can open doors to success.

2 Peggy Olson

Peggy Olson is an iconic character from Mad Men who took viewers on a captivating journey filled with growth and transformation. Starting as a timid secretary at the Sterling Cooper advertising agency, Peggy's arc was nothing short of remarkable. With her vibrant personality and quick wit, she quickly became an indispensable force in the male-dominated world of advertising.

As the show progressed, Peggy's ambition soared, propelling her into a role as a trailblazing copywriter. Her knack for creativity and fresh ideas made her a standout talent, challenging societal norms and gender roles of the era. Peggy's ascent was a testament to her determination and resilience, inspiring viewers to break barriers and pursue their dreams with unwavering passion. Peggy remains an enduring symbol of empowerment and innovation, making Mad Men a must-watch for those seeking inspiration and entertainment alike.

1 Don Draper

Don Draper is the protagonist of the show and embarked on a strong character arc that left viewers both dazzled and intrigued. From the very first episode, Don's suave demeanor and mysterious past drew us in. As an advertising genius, he crafted unforgettable campaigns while navigating the complex personal and professional landscapes of the 1960s.

Don's journey from a troubled past to a pinnacle of success showcased the resilience of the human spirit. His undeniable charm often masked his inner turmoil, making him a complex and compelling character. Moreover, throughout the show, Don grapples with his identity, seeking meaning beyond the glossy veneer of Madison Avenue. His ups and downs, professionally and personally, served as a reminder that even the most enigmatic figures can evolve and find redemption.

