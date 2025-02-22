Few television series have reached the poetic heights that Mad Men has. Its phenomenally written scripts, powerful––yet understated––performances and meticulous attention to historical detail make the series a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Mad Men's characters are also among the most memorable of any television series. This is due to the incredible performances from its ensemble cast but also to the depth, impressive arcs, and striking transformations many of them go through.

With its rich tapestry, Mad Men offers a deep human exploration of ambition, growth and identity. From charismatic and immature characters like Roger Sterling to tragic individuals like Betty and Lane, each character leaves a lasting impact, making it impossible to imagine the series without them. This list ranks the greatest characters of Mad Men.