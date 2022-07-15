Pour yourself a scotch and grab your pack of Lucky Strikes, because all seven seasons of Mad Men are coming to AMC+. The news comes just in time for the series' 15th anniversary on July 19th, with all seasons are now available to stream exclusively on the platform.

In honor of the series' crystal anniversary, AMC is inviting the series' many fans to share their own favorite moments from the series on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Some moments to highlight might include the lawn mower incident, "Not great, Bob!", Betty's bird hunting spree, and more. Really, the number of memorable and meme-able moments is endless, and you can "Zou Bisou Bisou" your way to AMC's own best-of compilation on their YouTube channel, which showcases some of the series' best moments.

Mad Men is truly a classic of American television. Like Breaking Bad, the series was a staple of the 2010s' trend toward prestige television, which elevated the platform to a level that rivaled the status previously reserved for film. The series takes place over the course of the 1960s, focusing on a Madison Avenue advertising agency and its employees as they seek to find themselves within a notoriously tumultuous decade. The protagonist of the series, Don Draper, played by Jon Hamm, is one of the most iconic anti-heroes of all time.

RELATED: 7 Most Iconic Corporate Takeovers In Movie & TV

The series follows Don, a highly successful creative director, as he struggles to run from a very troubled past. Through binge drinking and many, many affairs, Don's life spirals out of control as he struggles to contain his own narrative of self, mirroring America's own identity crisis in the 1960s. Along with Hamm, the series also stared Elisabeth Moss, John Slattery, Christina Hendricks, Vincent Kartheiser, January Jones, and Robert Morse among others.

Mad Men is one of many acclaimed series now streaming on AMC+. Series such as Portlandia and the entire The Walking Dead catalog of series are also available, along with many new original series. Interview With The Vampire will also be premiering on the app later this year. Mad Men was produced by Lionsgate in association with AMC. The series was created by Matthew Weiner. Additional executive producers include Scott Hornbacher, André and Maria Jacquemetton, and Janet Leahy. To prep yourself for your Mad Men marathon, you can watch AMC's best-of playlist for the series here. And you can check out AMC's "Top 8 Don Draper Quotes" below.