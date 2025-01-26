Being a Hollywood icon certainly doesn't make you immune from a critical and box office flop. In 2024 alone, the likes of Joaquin Phoenix and Cate Blanchett were major parts of two of the year's biggest failures in Joker: Folie á Deux and Borderlands, proving that even the finest of performers is always teetering on the edge of a comically poor choice. Back in 2008, one such icon made a movie she'd possibly rather forget, with Diane Keaton starring in Callie Khouri's crime comedy, Mad Money, based on a screenplay by Glenn Gers and loosely inspired by the 2001 British drama Hot Money.

Receiving a measly $25 million at the global box office and failing to recuperate the film's reported $26 million production budget, Mad Money faded into obscurity almost as soon as it had arrived, even despite featuring a star-studded line-up that includes the likes of Ted Danson, Queen Latifah, Katie Holmes, Roger Cross, and many more. Today, the film has an abysmal 22% critical score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a 48% audience rating that at least suggests the movie's reputation with the public is somewhat improved. However, despite going under the radar for so long, your chance to catch Mad Money has finally arrived, with the movie officially streaming on Max from February 1, 2025. A synopsis for Mad Money reads:

"After her husband loses his job, upper-crust housewife Bridget Cardigan (Diane Keaton) is forced to take a job as a janitor at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, Mo. Spotting a weakness in the bank's security system, Bridget convinces her two new friends Nina (Queen Latifah) and Jackie (Katie Holmes) to help her steal a fortune in worn-out bills that have been earmarked for destruction."

This Diane Keaton Movie Has an Even Lower RT Score Than 'Mad Money'

Despite having a strong acting reputation and an Academy Award under her belt, Keaton seems to have made some strange choices in recent memory that have led to the icon appearing in movies that have fared terribly in the critical eye. Despite receiving 22% on Rotten Tomatoes, Mad Money is still some way off Keaton's worst-rated flick, with one even achieving the rare 0% rating. That movie is the 1993 threequel Look Who's Talking Now!, a movie that failed to earn even half of its reported budget back at the box office. However, despite these lows, Keaton has also had impressive highs, with all her first six movies on Rotten Tomatoes achieving a minimum of 96%, with three holding the coveted 100% rating.

Diane Keaton's Mad Money is officially streaming on Max from February 1, 2025. You can rent the movie on Prime Video now.

