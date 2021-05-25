Of all the children’s programs doing diversity right, Madagascar: A Little Wild just kicked it up a notch with the release of their new pride-themed episode, which includes an original song called “Be Proud!” The episode will headline seven new ones heading to Peacock and Hulu later this week. The upbeat, positive anthem urges viewers to be proud of themselves and their differences, combined with an ear-catching tune that most bands would die for.

Madagascar: A Little Wild is based on the DreamWorks hit animated trilogy Madagascar, and follows the original four characters Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, and Gloria the Hippo as younger versions of themselves. The series is currently on its third season, which sees the foursome continuing their wild episodes in New York City at the famous Central Park Zoo, this time featuring a trip to Coney Island and a ride on the newest roller coaster.

The pride-themed episode is called “Whatever Floats Your Float,” taking place around the habitat’s annual Animal Pride Parade, a lovely reference to the decadent and over-the-top floats featured in actual Pride Parades across the nation. The episode will also introduce a new nonbinary character called Odee Elliott, voiced by nonbinary stage actor Ezra Menas. The inspiration for the song happens when Marty tries to decide if Odee should join the zebra or giraffe float, instead of celebrating Odee for just being themselves.

"If I would have seen this when I was a kid, I don't even know what I would've done," Menas said. "This kind of acceptance and love and celebration, I think, is the biggest takeaway from this episode. It's just a beautiful thing. Makes me cry." It’s great to see children’s shows embracing pride month as the fight for inclusion rages on. Hopefully, this paves the way for more diversity in children’s programs, and encourages everyone to be proud of their unique identity.

The pride-themed episode will stream on May 27, and the song “Be Proud!” will be available on Spotify and Apple Music on Friday, May 28. Check out the new song and a clip introducing Odee below.

