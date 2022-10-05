Loki is burdened with a glorious purpose: to be a very detailed wax figure. Madame Tussauds New York will showcase their first Loki wax figure on Thursday, October 6, at New York Comic Con. The famous wax museum, was founded in 1835 and has different museums around the world that display various, extremely detailed wax figures of popular film and TV characters, as well as famous figures throughout history.

The New York branch of the museum has over 200 wax figures and is the most famous wax museum in the world, and after New York Comic Con, the Loki variant wax figure will be in the section of the museum called the Marvel Hall of Heroes, that features other Marvel wax figures such as Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, the Hulkbuster, Nick Fury, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, and Captain America. But perhaps the Hall of Heroes should now be called the Hall of Mischief? Considering that it will soon harbor the trickster god, that is.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe character, played by Tom Hiddleston, has been a fan favorite ever since his first time movie debut in Thor. Since then, Loki has been in The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, and Thor: Ragnarok, before meeting his untimely end at the hands of Thanos in Avengers Infinity War. In Avengers Endgame, two alternate timelines were created: one with Thor and Rocket, when they passed by Loki in his Asgardian prison cell, and another where Loki escaped custody with the Tesseract in tow.

RELATED: Marvel Comics Unveils NYCC Line-Up With EIC C.B. Cebulski, 'Captain America: Cold War' Writers & More

It is the latter variant that people see in the Disney+ show, Loki. In the show, the Loki variant works for the Time Variance Authority, an organization that is tasked with protecting what is called the Sacred Timeline. They do this by pruning any accidentally created alternate timelines. The show has one season so far, with the second season debuting on Disney+ sometime in 2023.

If you want to see the wax figure in all its glory, take a glance at it and the Black Panther wax figure at New York Comic Con, or stop by the Madame Tussauds museum in New York after the figure's debut at NYCC. If you can’t make it to NYCC or to New York any time soon, keep an eye out for more images after the figure has been unveiled.