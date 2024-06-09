The Big Picture Madame Web suffered from numerous issues leading to box office disappointment.

The choice of A Christmas Carol in the film was odd given the summer setting.

The details and strange choices in Madame Web make it more unique than expected.

At this point, it's almost cruel to mock Madame Web. What is there to say about its haphazard ADR, the way it wasted Dakota Johnson, Adam Scott, and Sydney Sweeney, the confusing story elements as a result of its continuity with Sony's Spider-Verse movies, the exaggerated Pepsi product placement, and, of course, poor box office results and negative reactions from critics. The mockery started before the movie even came out, as the trailer's line, "he was in the Amazon with my mother when she was researching spiders just before she died," quickly became a meme, which even John Mulaney couldn't resist bringing up at the Oscars! It's hard to make a movie, with a number of factors ready to go horribly wrong at any second. But there's one creative decision that Madame Web makes that truly will make you feel like that Charlie Day conspiracy theory gif: Why is Cassandra Webb watching A Christmas Carol in the summer?

How Does Dakota Johnson’s Cassie Get to This Point in 'Madame Web'?

If you were too distracted by one of the many other bizarre elements in Madame Web, allow for this brief recap. After her second experience with her burgeoning superpowers, wherein Cassandra (Cassie) sees a vision of the death of her co-worker O'Neil (Mike Epps) come true, Cassie consults a doctor. The doctor tells Cassie that her tests are fine and that the visions she is having might be the result of trauma. The doctor recommends a week off with rest and "old movies." Cut to Cassie sadly curled up on the couch watching Alastair Sim's 1951 version of A Christmas Carol. Interrupted by a voicemail from her paramedic partner Ben pleading for her to come to O'Neil's funeral, Cassie turns off the TV and begins to experiment with her precognition. It's almost normal. Almost.

A Christmas Carol is a timeless story with many adaptations, but the more you look at its appearance in Madame Web the stranger it becomes. First of all, it's the summer. No one is dressed in anything close to winter attire, there's not a hint of holiday decorations (in a famously festive city), and right before the death that she predicts, she's attending a barbecue. Not only that, there is a concrete tether to the summer with the birth of the famous character at the end. It is all but stated Peter Parker (the future Spider-Man) is the baby Ben Parker's sister-in-law Mary (Emma Roberts) gives birth to. How do we know Peter Parker was born in the summer? Because Sony told us! In a social media post from 2020, Sony officially said Peter Parker's birthday is August 10th. Is it completely unheard of to watch a Christmas movie in the summer? No. But did this ramp up the absurdity of this movie and push it to the point of no return? Big yes.

Cassie Weirdly Bonds With Scrooge in 'Madame Web'

It's not uncommon for filmmakers to deliberately show a clip from a movie that ties into the plot or theme they're exploring. Field of Dreams, a movie in which Kevin Costner's protagonist is deemed "crazy" by some, starts with his daughter watching Harvey, in which Jimmy Stewart is friends with an imaginary rabbit. In IF, a movie about imaginary friends, the main character's aunt watches Harvey. But it doesn't have to be Harvey! On paper, A Christmas Carol is thematically linked to Madame Web. Both focus on a protagonist who sees a glimpse of the future and wonders if what they see is set in stone. Madame Web has Cassie directly respond to Scrooge's question, "Are these the shadows of things that must be? Or are they only shadows of things that might be?" by saying to her television set, "Hate to break it to you Scrooge, but...you can't change anything."

Before that line, it would be generous, but fair, to believe the inclusion of A Christmas Carol in this scene was decided in post-production for the reasons mentioned above. Perhaps the filmmakers intended something else, but this was what the studio gave them clearance for. Maybe the studio had the rights to the movie, so it was a cheap form of synergy? But this was not the case, as this is a United Artists movie which became a subsidiary of Amazon when they acquired MGM. Regardless, it was an intentional decision that Cassie specifically watch A Christmas Carol despite the more than implied summer setting. The doctor's line about "watch[ing] some old movies" may have been there entirely to justify this kind of movie. But we can let this go as a weird quirk because it was the best option to tie into the theme, right? There were no better options... right?

What Other Movies Would Make Sense for Cassie To Watch in 'Madame Web'?

Image via Sony Pictures

If the film were set in contemporary times, Cassie could be nostalgically watching episodes of That's So Raven. But the movie is set in 2003 (the year That's So Raven premiered) and it might be a stretch for someone in their 30s to be watching a Disney show she didn't grow up with. (Plus, doctor's orders were to watch old movies!) Cassie was born in 1973 and might instead have a fondness for something that came out during her childhood. In 1983, when Cassie was 10, Christopher Walken starred in the Stephen King adaptation The Dead Zone. While having nothing to do with spiders, Walken's character begins seeing visions of the future after an accident leaves him comatose. Throughout the film, Walken's character attempts to change the future he is seeing. But that's hardly relevant to Madame Web.

So what else is there? It's, unfortunately, a few years too early for Next, but Cassie might have enjoyed a campy Nicolas Cage movie. Minority Report wouldn't fit the doctor's prescription of "old movies" as it came out in 2002, but maybe the Madame was too busy being a paramedic when it was in theaters and could check out that fancy new DVD release. Final Destination 2 would also be a recent home video release by the summer of 2003 (it debuted theatrically in January that year), which means Cassie could have done a double feature about characters trying to escape death, which she spends the rest of the film trying to do for the young Spider-Women (Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, and Sydney Sweeney). There's even a reasonable explanation for watching A Christmas Carol if they had picked a different version!

As it has been established, Madame Web's Cassie is a child of the '70s. She is the perfect age to be a fan of The Muppets Show, which would have had its five-year run while Cassie was a child. She would have grown up as a young adolescent in the '80s with the releases of The Great Muppet Caper and The Muppets Take Manhattan. Maybe she was such a fan she even saw The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth in the late '80s. Canonically, she would have been 19 for the 1992 release of The Muppet Christmas Carol, but if she grew up a Muppets fan, she may have felt compelled to check out the latest entry. Sure, this is all a bit silly to consider and reason out, but it is far more conceivable that someone her age in need of movies to comfort watch might return to the films of her childhood and do a Muppet marathon in such trying times. They could even keep the same line exchange they have in this movie! Michael Caine asks Death basically the same question!

'Madame Web' Is More Than Just a "Bad Movie"

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The technical disasters aren't that unique to Madame Web. It takes thousands of professionals working hard to make a movie right and even the best movies have technical flaws. It is certainly surprising a major studio would release a movie in this condition, but a studio mangling a movie in post-production is nothing new. Had it been given the chance to be properly finished, Madame Web may have been fine or only as bad as some of the lesser superhero movies of the early 2000s. But it's scenes and details like A Christmas Carol that make Madame Web just a little more unique than a lazy corporate cash grab. It's the kind of unexplained details that make less sense the more one unravels them — and, perhaps, makes it that much more fun.

