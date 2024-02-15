Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Madame Web.

The Big Picture Sony's attempt to create a spinoff franchise independent of Disney's control has resulted in yet another disaster with the release of Madame Web .

While the film has received dismal reviews, it may attract interest from comic book fans due to its significant ties to Spider-Man mythology.

Adam Scott delivers one of the better performances in the film as Ben Parker, embodying the heroism of a first responder and grounding the emotional stakes in reality.

While Sony Pictures managed to negotiate a deal that allows for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to interact with the other characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio has not given up in its attempts to create its own spinoff franchise independent of the Walt Disney Company’s control. While the freedom to make films outside of the MCU led to artistic innovation in the case of the Into the Spider-Verse franchise, the live-action installments in Sony’s Spider-Man universe have had diminishing returns. Following the critical and commercial dud that was Morbius, Sony has delivered another disaster with Madame Web. While reviews have been dismal for the new superhero origin film, Madame Web may attract some interest from comic book fans because Adam Scott’s character has significant ties to the Spider-Man mythology.

Madame Web 3 10 Cassandra Webb is a New York City paramedic who starts to show signs of clairvoyance. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she must protect three young women from a mysterious adversary who wants them dead. Release Date February 14, 2024 Director S.J. Clarkson Cast Sydney Sweeney , Isabela Merced , Dakota Johnson , Emma Roberts Main Genre Superhero Writers Kerem Sanga , Matt Sazama , Burk Sharpless

Is Uncle Ben in ‘Madame Web?'

Set in 2003, Madame Web follows the paramedic Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), who is haunted by the tragic death of her mother Constance (Kerry Bishé) during a trip to the Amazon jungle to research spiders. After a crippling accident that nearly claims her life, Cassandra discovers she has psychic abilities and the power to see briefly into the future. Scott co-stars as Cassandra’s best friend and paramedic partner, Ben Parker, who accompanies her on her life-saving missions throughout New York City. While their relationship is not romantic, Ben treats Cassandra with respect and helps her cope with the responsibilities of her new abilities. While Cassandra has few people within her inner circle to whom she can admit her grievances, she can rely on Ben for practical advice. Similar to his backstory in the 1999 The Amazing Spider-Man comic book run, Madame Web’s version of Ben is a former military police officer.

As comic book fans will know, Ben is the uncle of Peter Parker. While it’s not explicitly stated which iteration of the Spider-Man universe Madame Web is set in, the film does make several references to the future of the character. Emma Roberts co-stars as Ben’s sister, Mary Parker, who is pregnant with Peter during the events of the film. In the comics, Ben and his wife May become Peter’s mentors after his parents are killed suddenly. While Madame Web does not have a post-credit scene that teases what direction the franchise is heading next, the appearance of Ben suggests that the film is at least tangentially related to the larger Spider-Man series.

Scott is the latest in a line of great actors that have played Ben Parker, as he is a character that has a significant impact on Peter’s development as a hero. Cliff Robertson delivered an emotionally powerful performance as Uncle Ben in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, and delivered the now iconic line “With great power comes great responsibility.” While opinions on the Amazing Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield were more mixed, Martin Sheen gave a brief but memorable performance. While archival footage of Robertson was utilized for a cameo appearance in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, a new version of Uncle Ben has not yet been introduced within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Are ‘Madame Web' and Spider-Man Connected?

Ben is presented as a foil to Cassandra who helps her socialize with his community of friends, including Mary. Although Cassandra refers to the multiple lovers that Ben had in the past, he implies that his current girlfriend is “the one,” in what is likely a reference to Peter’s Aunt May. Although he is initially utilized for comic relief, Ben plays an important role in the story once Cassandra gives him the responsibility of watching over the trio of future “Spider-Women.” Julia Cronwall (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor), and Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced) all stay at Ben’s apartment when Cassandra travels to the Amazon to research her mother’s death.

Ben is forced to get into the middle of the action once the malevolent explorer Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim) tracks down Julia, Mattie, and Anya using his advanced technology. A former companion of Cassandra’s mother, Sims is determined to kill the future superheroes because of a vision he had prophesied his death. Although he is put in danger when Ezekiel and Cassandra clash in the final battle, Ben survives the events of Madame Web and helps rush his sister to the hospital.

Although the ending of Madame Web teases another team-up between Cassandra and her new allies, Ben ends the story watching his nephew’s birth. Past iterations of Ben have emphasized the empathetic qualities that make him a great mentor for Peter; Ben teaches Peter the ethical values that make him a hero. Given the protectiveness that Ben shows for his nephew even before his birth in Madame Web, it's safe to assume he will continue to occupy an important role in the future web slinger’s life.

Adam Scott Is the Best Part of ‘Madame Web'

Close

While Madame Web is a complete misfire that is unlikely to initiate a standalone franchise of its own, Scott gives one of the better performances in the film. While both Johnson and Rahim lean too far into the camper elements of the story, Scott does a great job of grounding the emotional stakes in reality and epitomizing the heroism of a first responder. Ben is a unique character within the Marvel Universe because even though he doesn’t have superpowers, he still goes above and beyond to risk his life to help innocent people. Scott’s performance, despite its limited screen time, is reflective of that history.

Regardless of what comes next for this universe, Scott deserves the chance to play Ben again in a better movie. Considering that the Sony Spider-Man universe is set to continue this year with both Kraven the Hunter and a third installment in the Venom series, it hopefully won’t be the last time Scott gets to play one of Marvel’s greatest mentors.

Madame Web is in theaters now.

