Madame Web. What can we possibly say that hasn't already been said? Sony's latest poorly conceived attempt at a Spider-Man spin-off (if you can even call it that) has become the internet's latest punching bag in the ongoing dissent and criticism of modern superhero films. It's arguably getting even more heat than Sony's other ill-fated spin-off, Morbius, did when it first released, getting review aggregate scores that are just slightly below that of the Jared Leto-starring vampire flick.

It's not difficult to see why because, as blunt as this may sound, it's hard to think of any element of Madame Web that works. The acting, the writing, the directing, the action, the cinematography, the editing, the special effects. All of these components and more left something to be desired, which is a great shame given that everyone involved with the film has produced quality work in the past. Overall, the story of Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) feels drenched in the woes of superhero fatigue (not to mention gallons of Pepsi, thanks to the film's egregious product placement.

Since its announcement, Madame Web and Sony have been fighting an uphill battle, and its current battlefront at the box office has been difficult, to put it mildly. Please read below for our budget breakdown for Madame Web to find out how Sony's not-so-spectacular Spidey spin-off is fairing at the box office and how much it is likely to cost to make. Keep in mind that the full budgetary details for projects of this caliber are not always fully disclosed and much of the information below is based on reported data, box office earnings, etc.

Madame Web Cassandra Webb is a New York City paramedic who starts to show signs of clairvoyance. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she must protect three young women from a mysterious adversary who wants them dead. Release Date February 14, 2024 Director S.J. Clarkson Cast Sydney Sweeney , Isabela Merced , Dakota Johnson , Emma Roberts Main Genre Superhero Writers Kerem Sanga , Matt Sazama , Burk Sharpless

Budget for 'Madame Web' By Department

Cast

Close

Leading the cast as the titular Madame Web is Dakota Johnson, who again, and given quality performances in the past, such as the 2018 remake of Suspiria. While her performance in the Sony superhero film isn't quite as strong, her deadpan delivery as Cassandra Webb does work to the benefit of Madame Web on several occasions, such as during the film's baby shower scene (don't worry, it's not a literal baby shower like in The Flash). As the film's lead, Johnson was likely paid handedly for her work in a Marvel-associated superhero film.

Also likely in the higher pay bracket of the film were the three teens that Cassandra protects, including Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney as Julia Cornwall, Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin, and Rosaline's Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon. While Sweeney, in particular, has become a prevalent figure in the entertainment industry, it's likely the three were all paid around the same amount for their roles in Madame Web. Also likely paid a similar amount for his significant supporting role is Napoleon star Tahar Rahim as the villainous Ezekial Sims. Other significant actors to consider are Parks & Recreation alum Adam Scott and American Horror Story star Emma Roberts. Both of them play substantial figures in the life of another famous wall-crawler, but they're also comparable to more minor cameo appearances.

VFX

Image via Sony Pictures

Unfortunately, Madame Web is yet another theatrical feature film that struggles in the special effects department. This seems to be an epidemic amongst prospective big-budget blockbusters, with films like The Flash, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Argylle, and more featuring CGI quality that looks like it regressed to the early 2000s. Still, Madame Web's effects certainly aren't the most dubious in the world (Morbius has the film beat in that regard with its hideous vampire faces), and they only really become apparent at the film's very start and very end. The average VFX budget for a superhero production like this is around $65 million. Still, it could be a bit lower given it's final reported budget is lower than the average Marvel feature.

Filming Locations

Image via Sony Pictures

Unsurprisingly, Madame Web conducted the bulk of its filming in New York, New York. It's where most, if not all, of the Spider-Man films in the past have filmed, so it seems like an appropriate setting. A permit to film in New York City typically costs $2,000 for a two-week period, not including any insurance or reservation costs.

The Costs of Promoting 'Madame Web'

Image via Sony Pictures

Madame Web also continues an industry trend where studios just don't seem to want to market their films nearly as much, potentially assuming that the name recognition of a character alone is enough to sell tickets. The film only received one main trailer where most superhero films get two. The film did go on the industry-standard press junket, but Dakota Johnson went viral online for her seemingly ambivalent feelings toward the film and franchise she was starring in. That's not a knock against Johnson, as that level of candidness is honestly refreshing to see in the industry today, but it's probably not the kind of press Sony was likely looking for. The film's incredibly late review embargo also served as a negative sign of Sony's confidence in the project.

Budgets for a major feature film like this typically range from 50-100% of a film's reported budget. Given that the reported budget for Madame Web is ranging from $80-100 million, that means the marketing budget for Sony's film could be anywhere from $40-100 million.

How Much Does 'Madame Web' Need to Make to Break Even?

Image via Jefferson Chacon

So, there's good news and bad news regarding Madame Web's budget and box office prospects. The good news is that, even with it's slightly higher-than-expected reported budget of $100 million, a budget that size is marginally lower than your average superhero flick. The bad news is that at that production and potential marketing budgets, Madame Web will likely need to make $150-200 million just to break even. To be considered a success for Sony, the film must make about double that, at $350-400 million. Suffice it to say, that doesn't look like it's going to happen.

How is 'Madame Web' Doing at the Box Office So Far?

Image via Sony Pictures

Insert joke about Madame Web not being able to see this coming with her fortune-telling powers here. As you've probably heard, Madame Web is off to a rough start at the box office. On its opening weekend, Madame Web made an abysmal $26.2 million in the U.S. and Canada and only $51.9 million worldwide. That number gets even worse when you realize that Madame Web opened earlier in the week to release in time for Valentine's Day, only to make still barely more than half its reported production budget. In it's second weekend, Madame Web took a 60% drop and currently sits at 57 million worldwide.

It also doesn't help that Madame Web directly competed with the music biopicBob Marley: One Love, which made more domestically in its opening weekend than Madame Web did internationally. The film does at least have a chance to make more in its following weekend as the only considerable new arrival is the Ethan Coen solo-outing Drive-Away Dolls (though Madame Web will still be competing with Bob Marley: One Love). Madame Web is also set to release in other international territories, specifically in China on March 1st and South Korea on March 13th. As for March 1st in the U.S., however, it's practically game over for Sony, as Dune: Part Two is being forecasted to be the first big box office smash hit of 2024.

How Do the Budget and Box Office Projections of 'Madame Web' Compare to Other 'Spider-Man' Films?

Custom Image by Jefferson Chacon

As of now, there is a slim chance that Madame Web could, at the very least, break even at the box office. Maybe the film will have the meme-resurgence that Sony thought Morbius had, but even then, it looks like Sony is already bracing for impact. Insiders already suggest that Madame Web's rough start at the box office signals that their plans for a connected Spider-Man-themed multiverse have been upended. It's clear that Madame Web is just another example that Sony is misunderstanding the Spider-Man IP by making movies about their more obscure characters. With the exception of Venom (Tom Hardy), the average movie-goer likely isn't familiar with the Morbius and Madame Web characters, which also doesn't bode well for the slightly more popular than Morbius and Madame Web but still more obscure than Venom, Kraven the Hunter (Aaron Taylor-Johnson).

Perhaps it is time for Sony to re-evaluate its slate and plan for upcoming Marvel movies, as the chart of the Spider-Man franchise and its spin-offs below clearly indicates that some iterations and films are more popular than others: