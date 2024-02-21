The Big Picture Madame Web may have had a disappointing debut, but it's worth noting that it marks Dakota Johnson's most successful PG-13 opening to date.

The film's failure has likely put an end to any potential plans for a future series based on the clairvoyant superhero Madame Web .

Despite the negative reception of the film and its poor box office performance, Dakota Johnson's presence as the lead actress is a bright spot in her career.

For all the crowing, gloating, and downright hurtful remarks over the failure of Madame Web, it would be remiss not to mention some of the more positive aspects of the film's release last week. Now, yes, it may be true that it had a "disastrous" debut, bringing in just $26.2 million after opening during the week on Valentine's Day, while overseas, the movie brought in $25.7 million from 61 markets, giving it a $52 million opening weekend. Officially, that gross does indeed mark one of the lowest starts in Hollywood history for a film based on a Marvel character.

Indeed, the film was so poorly received it's believed to have already killed any plans for a potential series based around the clairvoyant, paralyzed and wheelchair-bound superhero. A report from The Hollywood Reporter did a deep dive into the failure behind the scenes, and it made for grim reading, with lines like, "On Wednesday night, you could actually watch advance purchase sales declining in real time as buyers were refunding their tickets. It really says something when you’d rather have Shazam! 2 numbers.”

The irony is that even the presence of Sydney Sweeney in the film didn't seem to help, despite the fact her own film, Anyone but You—also a Sony picture—is still playing in theatres. Hopes of a Sony double bill were clearly dashed, although "Anyone but Web" would certainly be an appropriate phrase to level at the prospects of getting butts in seats to see this one. The jokes write themselves when you consider the main character is an EMT whose own movie arrived DOA.

Dakota Johnson: A PG-13 Retrospective

But let's not be too hasty. The film is PG-13, which its lead Dakota Johnson isn't often found in when it comes to leading a picture. Johnson is, of course, best known for her work in the steamy Fifty Shades trilogy which grossed over $1 billion worldwide. But PG-13 it was not. So this narrows down our frame of reference. Johnson has previously appeared in more family-friendly fare like Need for Speed, Beastly, Crazy in Alabama, The Peanut Butter Falcon, and Chloe and Theo. We've assembled this handy table to show that, far from being a disaster, this is actually the biggest domestic PG-13 opening of Dakota Johnson's career.

Film Year of Release Domestic Opening Madame Web 2024 $26.2 million Need for Speed 2014 $17.8 million Beastly 2011 $9.85 million Crazy in Alabama 1999 $1 million The Peanut Butter Falcon 2019 $204,793 Chloe & Theo 2015 $264 (in Portugal)

Now, admittedly, there are some caveats. Chloe & Theo, for example, only opened in two countries theatrically, including the highest-grossing location of Portugal where it earned $264. The Peanut Butter Falcon also had a limited release to begin with, but the numbers are still there to be reported. Need for Speed actually had a vastly more successful overseas debut, particularly in China where it did remarkably well, and will without doubt outgross Madame Web, but that doesn't change the fact that this weekend, there's absolutely one positive we can take from it — Dakota Johnson can open a PG-13 film successfully.

Madame Web is now playing in theaters. But it probably won't be for very long.

