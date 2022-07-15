The intricate details surrounding Madame Web are being more clearly woven as Deadline revealed today that Severance star Adam Scott will be joining the already star-studded cast. Known for his roles in a variety of genres, the Emmy nominated actor will step into the Sony flick alongside the previously announced Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, and Tahar Rahim, with Dakota Johnson starring as the titular character. Knowing that Marvel likes to weave in more than a touch of comedy with their drama-filled superhero productions, it’s no shock as to why Scott has signed on with previous roles including NBC’s Parks and Recreation and Adam McKay’s 2008 comedy hit, Step Brothers.

Fans have been holding their breath and waiting to learn more about the S.J. Clarkson-helmed flick, as it seems that the story may diverge from the original comic books. The original story tells the tale of an older woman who suffers from myasthenia gravis - a disease that affects the nerves and muscles of the face, specifically the eyes and mouth. She earned the name “Madame Web” due to her life-support system that resembles a spider web.

For those just joining in on the film’s news, it’s pretty obvious that Johnson doesn’t fit the description and that the original character is hard to work with in an action film as she never fought crime in the comics and certainly wouldn’t on screen. Because of this, it’s been believed that the story, which was written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless with Kerem Sanga writing the first draft, will take a different turn and explore some other powers the eponymous character may have.

As previously mentioned, Scott has most recently been celebrated for his role on the Apple TV+ series Severance, where he stars in the Dan Erickson sci-fi psychological thriller. He’s also been busy keeping fans on edge with news surrounding the revival of the much loved and missed comedy series, Party Down, which wrapped filming in March. Keeping things with Apple TV+, the actor will be seen in another of the streamer’s productions this summer - Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard’s comedy series, Loot, which stars Maya Rudolph. Scott also holds credits in productions including Big Little Lies, The Good Place, Ghosted, and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later - just to name a few!

While Sony hasn’t announced exactly who Scott will be playing in the upcoming MCU flick, we at Collider will keep you up to date with more information as it becomes available. For fans of Parks and Recreation, all we can say is - Ben Wyatt would be proud.

