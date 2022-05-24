Big news on the Marvel front: Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Celeste O'Connor has just joined the cast of the upcoming Sony project Madame Web. Details regarding O'Connor's role have not yet been released, but she joins an already stacked cast of some of the film industry's most promising stars, from Sydney Sweeney to Madame Web herself Dakota Johnson.

The film will function as an origin story for the character of Madame Web, a clairvoyant who has psychic abilities which allow her to see within the "spider world". In the Marvel comics, Madame Web differs enormously from Dakota Johnson's cool-girl chic persona. The comic book Madame Web is a paralyzed, elderly woman with a condition known as myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder that requires her to be nested in a life support system that looks very much like a spiderweb. She is often used as an aide to Spider-Man and the other arachnid-themed superheroes within the Spider-Man universe.

The character of Madame Web, whose real name is cleverly Cassandra Webb, made her first appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #210, which was released in 1980. Since her comic debut, she has appeared in animated iterations of the Spider-Man series. In 2019 the Madame Web film project was announced. The film is set to be released in the summer of 2023. The project is a part of Sony's ongoing Spider-Man universe projects, which include Morbius and Venom. Sony's Spider-Man universe films have also featured crossover characters from Marvel's Spider-Man films, and vice versa.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 'Madame Web’: Dakota Johnson-Led Spider-Verse Film Gets 2023 Theatrical Release

S.J. Clarkson is directing the project. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, who both worked on the Jared Leto vehicle Morbius, are writing the screenplay for the film. Madame Web is Sony’s first female-led comic book film project, and is only one of several Spider-Man-related spinoffs in the works by Sony. Kraven the Hunter, which features Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ariana DeBose, is also in the works. As for O’Connor, she will next be featured in Zach Braff’s upcoming film, A Good Person, which also stars Morgan Freeman and Braff's longtime partner Florence Pugh.

Madame Wbe is set to premiere on July 7, 2023.

'Murder at Yellowstone City' Trailer Teases a Western Action Film With a Twist

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Hilary Remley (346 Articles Published) Hilary Remley is a News Writer at Collider. She is a recent graduate of SUNY Albany. More From Hilary Remley

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe