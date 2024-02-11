Sony's live-action Spider-Verse continues to expand with Madame Web - Sony's first Spider-Man spin-off to feature an all-female cast of heroes. So far, alongside the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and the hugely acclaimed animated Spider-Verse films, Sony has still been following through with its plans for live-action films in a disconnected continuity. Thus far, this includes the Tom Hardy-led anti-hero film, Venom, its sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and the meme'd into oblivion Morbius. This so-called "villainverse" is continuing with the upcoming Kraven the Hunter and Venom 3, but until then, Madame Web hopes to scratch the itch for more through a different kind of Marvel adaptation.

Effectively functioning as Happy Death Day meets Marvel, Madame Web follows the adventures of the aptly named Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) - a former paramedic who develops the ability to see into the future. These visions become a plague on Webb's mind, and it only worsens when she meets another, more evil clairvoyant named Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim). Sims appears to be targeting three women who will later become Spider-Women and defeat him, and now, Cassandra Webb has to protect the young women from being killed by this would-be Spider-Assassin.

To find out who inhabits Cassandra Webb's big-screen debut and their comic origins, here is a complete cast and character guide for Madame Webb.

Dakota Johnson

Cassandra Webb / Madame Webb

Close

Leading the cast of Madame Webb in the titular role is Dakota Johnson, who is best known for her work in The Social Network, Suspiria 2018, and the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy.

Now, if you're a fan of the classic Spider-Man comics or the 1990s Spider-Man: The Animated Series, you might be thinking to yourself, "Wait, isn't Madame Webb that elderly woman that Stan Lee's wife voiced"? Yes, it is, and Madame Webb appears to be putting a modern-day spin on a character that regularly interacts with our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (as well as other Spider-people throughout the multiverse). In the comics, Webb was born with her psychic powers, making her a "mutant" in the world of Marvel. She was also born with a medical condition called myasthenia gravis, which caused her to lose her sight and ability to walk. Living in New York and making a living as a psychic, Webb eventually crossed paths with Spider-Man, even learning his true identity thanks to her powers. Instead of exposing him, Webb offers her assistance in helping Peter stop the crime. The more time passed, the more Webb's powers grew, and one day, she attended a ritual called the "Gathering of the Five," where five individuals were given a miraculous gift. Webb's gift was immortality, and not only was she granted the power of never dying, but she also regained her youth and the ability to see and walk again. However, not even immortals are free from death. She would return later, but when Madame Web initially died, she passed her powers onto Julia Carpenter, AKA Spider-Woman.

The younger version of Madame Webb (Julia Carpenter) is clearly the inspiration for the feature film version. Before discovering her clairvoyant abilities, Cassandra had saved lives as a paramedic. Once her visions start appearing, Cassandra's natural desire to help people becomes the forefront of her mind when she learns that a vicious madman is targeting three future heroes.

Sydney Sweeney

Julia Carpenter

Image via Sony Pictures

The first of Sims' targets is Julia Carpenter, played by Euphoria, The White Lotus, and Anyone But You star Sydney Sweeney.

There have been many different Spider-Woman's over the years, but the original was Julia Carpenter. Funnily enough, Carpenter's origins have nothing to do with Spider-Man. Instead, she got her powers from a secretive government experiment that officially turned her into a superhero. Power-wise, Carpenter's powers are similar to that of Peter Parker's, being able to climb walls and have a sort of preventative "spider-sense." She lacks Spidey's signature web-shooters; instead, she uses psychic blasts to take down her foes. She later formed a close bond with Cassandra Webb, and when Webb was lying down dying, she transferred her psychic powers to Carpenter, officially making her the new Madame Webb.

Julia Carpenter starts out in Madame Web as an ordinary young woman who is suddenly pursued by a homicidal spider. One day, though, she'll become a vigilante who will hopefully take Sims down for good. It's also worth mentioning that all three of the women Webb is protecting have a loose connection with her, with Carpenter's being that she recognized her as a paramedic from the hospital.

Isabela Merced

Anya Corazon

Image via Sony Pictures

Next in the trio of Spider-Girls is Anya Corazon, played by the star of Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and Transformers: The Last Knight, Isabela Merced.

Like many of the spider-themed heroes that preceded her, Anya Corazon's journey to superherodom began as an everyday teenager with a profound sense of justice and wanting to do the right thing. One day, Anya accidentally stumbled upon a battle between the noble Spider Society, AKA the protectors of powerful artifacts called Spider-Totems, and their arch-rivals, the Sisterhood of the Wasp. For her bravery in helping, Anya is taken under the wing of one of the society's members, Miguel Legar, eventually getting spider-themed powers of her own. During a confrontation with the Jackal, Anya's powers were upgraded to become even more reminiscent of Peter Parker's powers. When told that someone is hunting her in Madame Webb, a young Anya recognizes Webb as someone who lives in the same apartment complex as her.

Celeste O'Connor

Mattie Franklin

Image via Sony Pictures

The third member of the trio, Celeste O'Connor will be playing Mattie Franklin. Prior to joining the Spider-Verse, O'Connor starred in the ghoulish reboot of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and is set to reprise her role in the upcoming Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

In the comics, Mattie (short for Martha) has a number of connections to a few established characters that Spider-Man fans likely know. For starters, she is the niece of J. Jonah Jameson - the infamous Daily Bugle editor-in-chief who harbors a massive hatred for all things Spider-Man. Also, she was present at the Gathering of the Five events that granted Madame Webb her immortality. Franklin got the gift of power, and she obtained several powers, including strength, speed, and flight. Unlike her uncle, Mattie was a big fan of Spider-Man and even took over in his place when he temporarily disappeared. Eventually, she would take up the mantle of Spider-Woman after Julia Carpenter. Mattie doesn't seem to buy Webb's clairvoyance at first but finds it strange that she's seen her before, as Webb almost accidentally hit her with her ambulance.

Tahar Rahim

Ezekiel Sims

Image via Sony Pictures

The main villain of Madame Web is Ezekiel Sims, played by The Mauritanian star Tahar Rahim.

Sims is often referred to as a villain in the comics, but that's not how he used to be. He doesn't typically wear a fancy costume, but rather just a two-piece suit (with no shoes for...some reason). Sims got his powers from one of the fabled Spider-Totems - the same artifacts that gave Anya Corazon her powers. Sims was also a member of the Spider-Society, which was still dedicated to keeping the totems from villainous forces. Alas, Sims also routinely fell back into his vices of greed and corruption for the greater good, resorting to immoral measures to preserve the society. In short, you could almost think of Ezekiel Sims as a more evil version of Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac) from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The movie version of Ezekiel Sims, much like Cassandra Webb, is able to see into the future. It's abundantly clear that he was doing something that he shouldn't have been doing in the near future, as Julia Carpenter, Anya Corazon, and Mattie Franklin confronted and stopped him. Now, wearing an evil-looking Spider-Man suit, Ezekiel Sims aims to kill them before they can stop him.

Adam Scott and Emma Roberts

TBD (Ben and Mary Parker?)

Close

Severance star Adam Scott is also in Madame Web, and he's rumored to be playing a pretty surprising character. The same goes for American Horror Story star Emma Roberts, as they both rumored to be playing relatives of Peter Parker.

While Scott's role hasn't been officially confirmed, rumors have suggested that Adam Scott may be playing Ben Parker. Yes, that Ben Parker, as in Peter Parker's uncle, who raised the young Spider-Man until he was shot and killed by a mugger. Obviously, Scott seems a little young to be playing a typically much older figure like Uncle Ben (then again, so was Marisa Tomei with Aunt May). Still, it's already apparent that Madame Web is going to have some multiversal elements in it, so it would be interesting to see if these rumors ring true. The trailer doesn't reveal much about Scott's character either, though he appears to be a fellow co-worker of Cassandra Webb when she was a paramedic.

As for Roberts, rumors have circulated that she might be playing Mary Parker. Historically, Mary is Peter Parker's mother and Ben Parker's sister-in-law. The comics saw her and her husband, Richard, die in the line of duty as S.H.I.E.L.D. agents, leaving Peter in the care of Ben and his wife May. Again, this is a rumor, and we'll have to see if they're actually the case once Madame Web premieres.

Madame Web swings into theaters on February 14th, 2024.

Madame Web Cassandra Webb is a New York City paramedic who starts to show signs of clairvoyance. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she must protect three young women from a mysterious adversary who wants them dead. Release Date February 14, 2024 Director S.J. Clarkson Cast Sydney Sweeney , Isabela Merced , Dakota Johnson , Emma Roberts Main Genre Superhero Writers Kerem Sanga , Matt Sazama , Burk Sharpless

Buy Tickets