What a tangled and expansive web she weaves. According to Deadline, the upcoming Sony film Madame Web has just added Mike Epps to its already impressive cast. Epps is perhaps best known for his stand-up comedy and film work, and was featured in the Friday sequels Next Friday and Friday After Next. More recently, he played in the television series The Upshaws. The exact role that he will play in Madame Web has yet to be announced.

Madame Web is the next installment of Sony Pictures' growing library of films centered around Marvel characters, primarily focusing on characters connected to Spider-Man. Many of Sony's Marvel films take on Spider-Man's nemeses, such as Venom and Morbius. However, Madame Web will take a different approach, instead delving into one of Spider-man's many allies within the Spider-verse.

Madame Web is the first female character to be developed by Sony Pictures as a superhero lead. Web first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1980, and is usually depicted as an older woman who is suffering from a severe autoimmune disorder called myasthenia gravis. Due to her illness, Web must always be connected to a life-support device that looks an awful lot like a spider web. Madame Web also has clairvoyant and psychic capabilities that allow her to look within the spider world.

The new film is set to be an origin story for Web. Dakota Johnson has been cast as the lead in the film, playing Cassandra Webb. Euphoria and White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney has also been cast in the film, along with Isabela Marced, Emma Roberts, Celeste O'Connor, and Tahar Rahim.

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless wrote Madame Web, and the film is being directed by S.J. Clarkson. Madame Web is set to be released to theaters in the summer of 2023. The film will be released only a few months after Sony's other Marvel film that is currently in the works, Kraven the Hunter, which will star Bullet Train's Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

No exact details regarding Epps' role in Madame Web have yet been released.