Sony's female-led superhero film Madame Web has added The Flight Attendant's Zosia Mamet to its star-studded cast, according to Deadline. The latest Sony Spider-Man Universe project is currently filming in Boston, which has been retrofitted to look like early 2000s New York City.

It is unclear who Mamet will be playing for the Sony-Marvel production, but she joins an extensive list of actors that have undisclosed roles in the mysterious project. Set in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, a place seemingly adjacent to the MCU, Madame Web features Dakota Johnson in the titular role. An origin story for the character, she'll be joined by Euphoria star and two-time Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney alongside a supporting cast that includes Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Celeste O'Connor, Mike Epps, and Tahar Rahim.

In the comics, Web is depicted as an old woman suffering from a severe autoimmune disorder called myasthenia gravis. Due to her illness, Web must always be connected to a life-support device. But her clairvoyant and psychic capabilities allow her to look within the spider world and occasionally aid the Spider-Man in his multiverse-spanning adventures. Although Spider-Man has yet to appear in Sony's current cinematic universe named after him, Madame Web may set the table for an appearance by Peter Parker (whether it's Tom Holland or not) at some point in the future.

Mamet makes her debut in the superhero genre with Madame Web after appearing in the breakout HBO Max series The Flight Attendant alongside Emmy-nominee Kaley Cuoco. Previously, she made on splash on the small screen with a starring role in HBO’s Golden Globe-winning series Girls from Lena Dunham. But Madame Web will arguably serve as her biggest theatrical release yet after years of critically-acclaimed roles on television screens.

Behind the scenes, S.J. Clarkson lends her directing talents for Madame Web while Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless pen the screenplay. Under the working title "Claire", principal photography continues into September after beginning earlier this summer. The follow-up to Venom and Morbius, Madame Web serves as the first superhero-focused project of the SSU. Set for a 2023 release, the project arrives just after Sony's next Marvel film, Kraven the Hunter, which is currently in production with Aaron Taylor-Johnson at the forefront.

After being moved from its Summer release date, Madame Web is set to be released exclusively to theaters on October 6, 2023.

