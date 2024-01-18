The Big Picture Sony Pictures reveals new character posters for Madame Web, highlighting a diverse cast of heroes and villains.

The film centers around Cassandra Webb, a paramedic turned clairvoyant, as she learns to use her new powers and confronts secrets from her past.

Madame Web is part of Sony's expanding Spider-Man Universe, with future films planned, such as Kraven the Hunter and a third Venom installment.

Sony Pictures has released new character posters from Madame Web, featuring the main heroes and villains from the next installment set in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. Cassandra Webb's (Dakota Johnson) journey is about to begin, as she turns into the crucial figure from the Marvel Comics capable of watching events unfold before they happen. While it remains to be seen if her power set will be different in S. J. Clarkson's film, the stage is set for Cassandra to take her place in the universe where Venom (Tom Hardy) brings unsuspecting criminals to justice.

The new posters feature Cassandra, Julia Carpenter (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor), Anya Corazón (Isabela Merced) and Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim). The characters appear in black-and-white pictures, with the color of their eyes and the main color of their costumes highlighted while the shadow from a web lurks over their faces. All of these major players will be connected by Cassandra's story, with secrets from her past coming to haunt Dakota Johnson's lead as she tries to learn how to use her new abilities. However, if she doesn't become a hero in time, Sims has sinister plans in mind for Webb and the people she cares about.

Madame Web introduces Cassandra as a paramedic who falls from a bridge while trying to rescue a car crash victim. When she wakes up, she suddenly has visions related to events that haven't happened yet, turning her into a clairvoyant. Her visions eventually lead her to Julia, Mattie and Anya, as they all try to run away from Ezekiel, who is constantly attempting to murder them. But in an unexpected turn of events, Cassandra remembers that Sims was in the Amazon with her mother, working on a research mission related to spiders before she passed away.

Sony's Marvel Universe Continues to Expand

Madame Web will be the fourth installment in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, and the studio doesn't plan to stop working on the franchise any time soon. Later this year, Sony is also planning to release Kraven the Hunter and a third Venom film starring Tom Hardy. Cassandra will join the list of powerful protagonists related to Spider-Man's world from the comic books, but it remains to be seen if the film version of the popular hero will join Madame Web's universe. In the meantime, Cassandra will confront a villain from her past while learning how to understand her visions when her debut hits the big screen next month.

You can check out the new character posters from Madame Web above, before the film premieres in theaters in the United States on February 14.

Madame Web Cassandra Webb is a New York City paramedic who starts to show signs of clairvoyance. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she must protect three young women from a mysterious adversary who wants them dead. Release Date February 14, 2024 Director S.J. Clarkson Cast Sydney Sweeney , Isabela Merced , Dakota Johnson , Emma Roberts Main Genre Superhero Writers Kerem Sanga , Matt Sazama , Burk Sharpless

