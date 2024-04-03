The Big Picture Concept art featuring Tom Holland's Spider-Man fighting a villain from Madame Web has been unveiled.

In an already struggling cinema landscape for Superheroes, Sony presented the world with Madame Web, and in a nutshell, the Dakota Johnson-led film made Jared Leto’s Morbius look like a hit. The film failed to make a mark on the audience and suffered a sad fate at the box office, as did Sony’s plans to develop a universe based on Spider-Man comic characters. With Sony's Spider-Man spin-offs, fans often feel that the presence of the web-slinger will ultimately benefit the stories.

It seems like the studio felt the same way once upon a time, as artist Sebastian Meyer has unveiled new concept art from Madame Web that includes Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. The images showcase Spider-Man going toe to toe with the movie's villain, Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim). One image sees them fighting in the air with a bird's eye view of the city in the background, while another sees them fighting on the pyramid. The artist’s website also has concept art of familiar locations from the movie including the Amazon Forest, which led to the inclusion of the infamous line, "He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died."

What Went Wrong With ‘Madame Web?’

Image via Sebastian Meyer

From a weak script to underwhelming performances, a number of elements left much to be desired among Madame Web moviegoers, leading it to become the internet's punching bag in the ongoing criticism of superhero films and superhero fatigue. 2023 wasn't a strong year for the genre, with features like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Marvels, falling short of expectations. While we may come to look back on Madame Web as a campy cult classic, much like its fellow Sony Spider-Man offshoot, Morbius, as it stands the film is a marked low for superhero movies.

The movie has an ensemble cast including Sydney Sweeney as Julia Cornwall, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon, Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin, along with Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and many more. The feature was helmed by S. J. Clarkson from a screenplay she co-wrote with Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, and Claire Parker.

Madame Web is available to stream and on digital. You can read our review here and check out the new images above and below:

