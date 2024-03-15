The Big Picture Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson as a psychic paramedic turned hero, is now available on streaming.

This Marvel movie is Sony's longest adjacent-universe film, exceeding the run-times of Morbius and Venom.

Joining Johnson is a talented cast including Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, and Isabela Merced.

Get ready to hunt spiders in the Amazon as Madame Web is heading to digital today. The film, which stars Dakota Johnson as Cassanda "Cassie" Webb, a paramedic who, following an accident, develops psychic and precognitive abilities allowing her to see future events from within the "spider world" forcing her to become a reluctant hero.

“In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines,” says the film‘s synopsis. “The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures … if they can all survive a deadly present.”

The film is notable for being the longest Marvel movie made by Sony for their Spider-Man adjacent universe, including the likes of Morbius, Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The movie exceeds the run-time of Venom by four minutes, Morbius by 12 minutes, and the exceedingly short Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which only ran for 97 minutes. Although this runtime is lengthy for a contemporary Sony Marvel film, it's still brief compared to the typical modern superhero movie; for instance, the average duration of a Marvel Studios movie is around 2 hours and 10 minutes.

Who Else Is in 'Madame Web'?

Joining Johnson aboard the good ship Madame Web is Sydney Sweeney, who is currently lighting up the box office after her sleeper hit Anyone But You won the hearts of audiences and demonstrated that word-of-mouth is still very much a thing even in today's age of immediate gratification. Sony will be hoping the legions of fans Sweeney has amassed from her rom-com with Glen Powell will drive audiences to Madame Web and, if they're smart, could even tease a double feature. Anyone But Madame Web? No, that would be a terrible title to promote something. Also part of the cast are Celeste O’Connor (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Isabela Merced (Transformers: The Last Knight), and Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), along with Golden Globe nominee Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps (The Upshaws), and Adam Scott (Severance). Set within a world that will one day have a Spider-Man in it — but not at the time the film is set, in 2003 — Scott and Roberts play Ben and Mary Parker, Peter Parker's uncle and mother, respectively.

Madame Web is available on Digital now.

