'Madame Web' breaks the pattern of superhero films by not having a post-credits scene, opting for a unique ending with visuals that reflect the secret identities of the main characters.

The film concludes with Cassandra Webb, now blinded, guiding her new arachnid-powered charges and foretelling their future as superheroes.

Despite facing challenges, including a delayed release date and mixed reception, Sony is determined to make the most out of its Spider-Man franchise with upcoming films and spinoffs.

Despite having some pretty major reveals near the end of the film, Madame Web is one of the rare superhero films that doesn't have an end-credits scene. By now, there's a pattern established in the modern-day superhero movie. An individual - or group of individuals - survives an otherwise fatal event that bestows them with superpowers. Said individual learns to master their powers, while also dealing with the trauma of their past or some other unresolved issue. Having mastered their powers, our hero/heroes now use them to defend the world or their loved ones from a malevolent force. Roll credits - and then in the middle or end of said credits, a new scene arrives teasing an ally, enemy, or storyline that is pulled from the source material. One would assume that Madame Web would follow this pattern, especially as Sony attempts to jury-rig a franchise out of various Spider-Man supporting characters, but surprisingly, the end is the end for their latest superhero film.

Madame Web is a New York City paramedic who starts to show signs of clairvoyance. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she must protect three young women from a mysterious adversary who wants them dead. Release Date February 14, 2024 Director S.J. Clarkson Cast Sydney Sweeney , Isabela Merced , Dakota Johnson , Emma Roberts

'Madame Web' Does Not Have A Post-Credits Sequence

Surprisingly for the genre it's based in and the character it's (tangentially) attached to, Madame Web does not have a post-credits sequence. Instead, it opts to let its credits run with some decent visuals reflecting the secret identities of Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) and her trio of new arachnid-powered charges: Julia Carpenter (Sydney Sweeney), Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced), and Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor). It also ends on some soft 2003-era pop rock - which is fitting, given that the majority of the film is set in 2003.

In fact, the elements that are normally set in a post-credits scene are reserved for the ending. Cassandra, having been blinded during the final battle against Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim), is now taking care of Julia, Anya and Mattie. She tells the trio that she has foreseen their futures - each of them will gain superpowers, and she will guide them with her ability to see the future. It's a good way to wrap up the film (although judging by the reception, this may be the last we ever see of Madame Web and her amazing friends.)

The Future Isn't Looking Too Bright For 'Madame Web'

Madame Web has been fighting an uphill battle since its announcement. First was the film being pushed back a year from its initial release date, and then there was the trailer with the infamous line of dialogue "He was researching spiders with my mom in the Amazon before she died." (Said line is not a part of the final film). Despite this, Sony is still aiming to release two more Spider-Man adjacent films this year: the conclusion to the Venom saga and the gritty origin story of Kraven the Hunter. There's also Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and a wealth of other Spider-Man-themed spinoffs in the works. Even if Madame Web's future hits a brick wall, Sony is determined to get the most out of one of its franchise crown jewels.

Madame Web is now in theaters in the U.S.

