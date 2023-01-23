While the MCU may be the first thing audiences think of when it comes to new Marvel movies, that doesn't mean Sony's contributions to the wide world of comic book films should be overlooked. The company is well-known for the fantastic, visually stunning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, whose highly anticipated sequel Across The Spider-Verse is set to release this June. In the live-action realm, Sony has distinguished themselves—or, in the case of Morbius, certainly made some kind of impression—with their universe of Spider-Man-associated films.

These range from the MCU crossover Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland, and Tom Hardy's Venom films, to the upcoming Kraven the Hunter, El Muerto, and Madame Web. The latter, while expected to be a departure from her comic book counterpart, is one of the more highly anticipated films, boasting an absolutely star-studded cast led by Dakota Johnson. In an interview with Collider's Arezou Amin for the upcoming rom-com Maybe I Do, fellow Madame Web star Emma Roberts revealed what it felt like to get that call from Marvel to join the upcoming Spider-Verse film:

"I thought it was very unexpected. It's so funny, one day you're just walking around your house, and then you get a phone call that they want to meet you for a Marvel movie. It was so weird because I remember being like, "What's the audition process? What do I have to do?" And then I talked to the director, and I was in Boston a couple [of] weeks later filming, and we had a lot of fun on it. It's obviously such an amazing cast, and it's such a unique take on a Marvel movie. So I'm really excited for people to see it because I think it's going to be very unexpected, how they tell the story."

In addition to Johnson and Roberts, Madame Web will star Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet. The film has had its release pushed back twice, but is as of right now expected to release in February of next year.

In the meantime, Roberts can next be seen in the romantic comedy Maybe I Do, which features a talented cast including Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere, William H. Macy and Luke Bracey. In the film, Roberts and Bracey play a couple whose attempts at introducing their parents to each other does not go as planned.

Madame Web will hit theaters on February 16, 2024.