The Sony branch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe just got its first female superhero! It was announced last week that actress Dakota Johnson will be starring as Madame Web, a complex character within Spider-Man’s orbit that has powers akin to those of Doctor Strange (but, we’ll get into that a bit later). The project is being written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (both of whom wrote the upcoming Morbius), and is set to be directed by S.J. Clarkson, who also directed episodes of Netflix’s The Defenders and Jessica Jones. We know that Venom and Spidey have a love-hate bromance in the comics, and that Morbius is a bloodthirsty anti-hero, but who’s Madame Web? Bringing this character to the screen, let alone giving her a solo movie is somewhat of a head-scratcher, but we'll go ahead and assume she fits into Sony's long-term Spidey plans.

Given the fact that Johnson was cast to play the obscure hero, it’s likely that they’ll be taking Madame Web in a very different, more youthful direction than in the comics. Created by Denny O’Neil and John Romita Jr., Madame Web (also known as Cassandra Webb) made her debut in 1980’s The Amazing Spider-Man #210 and helped our favorite web-slinger solve a confusing kidnapping involving secret identities, which is something Spidey knows about all too well. Funnily enough, even though Madame Web ends up saving Spider-Man’s arachnid-butt by the end of the issue, the story starts off with Peter Parker dismissing her and her supposed psychic powers when his love interest Debbie Whitman shows him her business card. (Little did Peter know that he was scoffing at a telepathic mutant.)

Peter is working for the Daily Globe, which is run by the reclusive K.J. Clayton. For the first time, the staff meets Clayton in a meeting, where she reveals herself to be a beautiful young blonde. She tells everyone that they are to report from here on out to the newly-hired Rupert Dockery, who now controls the paper. (Something doesn’t seem quite right, does it?) Meanwhile, Peter can’t even get to the mysterious meeting because the guard won’t let him in. The meeting takes a deadly turn once five disguised men break in and hold everyone at gunpoint. Fortunately, Spider-Man also breaks into the meeting, though it appears to be too little too late. The masked men escape, and all that’s left behind is a piece of paper with Madame Web’s picture. Maybe it’s about time Spidey finds out who this webbed woman actually is.

It turns out, Madame Web is, like, super…old? When Spider-Man enters her apartment, he’s stunned to learn that the psychic is not only elderly, but blind and suffering from myasthenia gravis, a degenerative neuromuscular disease. She explains to the baffled web-slinger that the intense, convoluted, web-like structure that she’s permanently hooked up to is actually a complex life-support system created by her deceased husband. Despite her inability to see in the literal sense, she has clairvoyant abilities that enable her to see beyond what others can. In other words, she can see into the future and sense danger.

Spider-Man hands her the paper he found at the disastrous meeting, and she’s able to sense that it belongs to a student of hers named Belinda Bell, who has crossed paths with a woman named Katrinka Janice Clayton (also known as K.J. Clayton). From just that scrap of paper, she’s also able to tell that Belinda regrets some of her recent behavior and as a result, is in a life-or-death situation…involving trains. Though Madame Web cannot see exactly what the future holds, she can sense its stability (or lack thereof). She knows that unless Spidey can save Belinda, both Belinda and K.J. Clayton will die. While some specifics would’ve been ideal for Spider-Man, Madame Web’s telepathic abilities proved to be super helpful. It turns out that Belinda Bell was hired by Rupert Dockery to pretend to be K.J. Clayton and lie to the Daily Globe staff that he was the new leader. While the real K.J. Clayton did agree to having Belinda pretend to be her, she certainly did not know that Rupert was planning on taking over the paper and killing them both in the process.

Rupert calls his henchmen, who are holding Belinda hostage in a toy store basement, and tells them to get rid of her. Thankfully, Spider-Man breaks in before it’s too late (unlike the meeting in the beginning) and saves Belinda. How did he know that Belinda was in a toy shop? Well, remember Madame Web said she was somewhere with trains? Spider-Man made the connection that the trains were perhaps model trains, and (thankfully) checked out the local toy shop that Rupert also owns (for some reason). Then, in a whirlwind series of events, Belinda tells Spidey that he needs to save Clayton, Spidey saves Clayton from her apartment that Rupert set on fire, and then the wall-crawler forces Rupert to confess. Understandably, that was all a bit too much for the private Clayton to handle, and she puts the Daily Globe on hold, which, as a result, puts the staff out of work. As a perfect bow on an intricate story, Madame Web has a little bit of fun with her powers. She calls up an unemployed Parker (due to her all knowing-ness she’s well aware that Parker is Spider-Man) and lets him know that his secret identity is safe with her and that in a matter of seconds, J. Jonah Jameson of the Daily Bugle will be calling him for a job opportunity (which he does).

But could this really be the character Dakota Johnson will be playing? An elderly woman who can’t move? Probably not. Let’s remember that Marvel has no problem making characters that are old in the comics young on screen (ahem, Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May). There’s a good chance that Marvel will stray from the original Madame Web origin all together, and adopt a version of her from later iterations of the character. In The Amazing Spider-Man #637 during the “Grim Hunt” storyline, Cassandra Webb dies and passes down her powers and her blindness to the much younger Julia Carpenter, who, up until that point, was the second Spider-Woman (now that’s a whole other article) and then later, the second Arachne. (Boy, she sure likes her seconds.) Carpenter’s first major feat as the new Madame Web is to prevent Spider-Man from killing Kraven the Hunter (who will be played in the MCU by Aaron Taylor-Johnson), because killing him would have brutal long-term consequences. (She sees into the future, and it ain’t pretty.) The Jessica Carpenter version of Madame Web also interacts with Doc Ock, Morbius, Shang-Chi, and Venom, all of whom are active in either the MCU or the Sony Spider-Verse (or both).

Sony’s presence in the Marvel Universe continues to gain momentum. In addition to producing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies, most recently with the highly successful Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony’s responsible for Tom Hardy’s Venom franchise and Jared Leto’s Morbius, which is now slated for an April 1st release date. (Hopefully that isn’t an April Fool’s joke, Marvel.) There is no release date yet for Madame Web (sigh) but it likely won’t be hitting the silver screen any time soon. Maybe Madame Web can look into the future and find out?

In the meantime, you can check out Dakota Johnson in The Lost Daughter, which is available on Netflix. Or see Spider-Man: No Way Home for like, the eighth time.

