In Madame Web, Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) must protect three young women from a mysterious enemy with her clairvoyant abilities.

Madame Web is now available to purchase on digital platforms.

Madame Web is the movie everybody is talking about, and now you can own it yourself on digital to see what all the fuss is for. To mark the occasion, Collider is thrilled to be partnering with Sony Pictures to bring our readers an exclusive sneak peek at some of the gag reel and bloopers from the making of the movie, showcasing the likes of Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, and Adam Scott having a blast as everything goes wrong around them on set. The movie is available on digital today.

The gag reel features scenes like Johnson being terrified of smashing Rahim's character across the face with a prop bottle, the three young Spider-Women forming their own pop group, and Johnson being overwhelmed by a gust of wind in a subway station. It should give viewers a glance into the more light-hearted nature of the Marvel Comics-based psychological thrill ride.

Madame Web focuses on Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), a paramedic who discovers she has the ability to see into possible futures. This ability somehow manages to lead her to three girls, seemingly unconnected at first glance: Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney), Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced), and Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor), who've all run into Cassandra at one point in their lives. Now, it's up to Cassie to keep the girls alive as the mysterious Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim) is out to kill the trio.

Who Are the 'Spider-Women'?

Julia Carpenter is a character in Marvel Comics who initially debuted as the second Spider-Woman before later becoming known as Arachne and eventually adopting the identity of Madame Web. She first appeared in "Secret Wars" #6 in November 1984, created by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck. Julia Carpenter's introduction to the Marvel Universe was as part of the Secret Wars storyline, where heroes and villains were transported to a distant planet called Battleworld by a being known as the Beyonder.

Anya Corazon has gone by the aliases Araña and, later, Spider-Girl. Created by writer Fiona Avery and artist Mark Brooks, Anya first appeared in "Amazing Fantasy" Vol. 2 #1 in August 2004. She is a teenager of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent living in Brooklyn, New York. Anya becomes a superhero after a tragic event where she is saved by Miguel, a member of the Spider Society, after being critically injured during a battle between the Spider Society and their enemies, the Sisterhood of the Wasp. In gratitude for saving his life, Miguel uses his powers to give Anya a second chance at life, infusing her with spider-like powers.

Mattie Franklin's journey to becoming Spider-Woman is closely tied to the Spider-Man universe. First appearing in "Spectacular Spider-Man" #263 in November 1998, created by John Byrne and Rafael Kayanan, she gains her powers after being exposed to a treatment involving spider-derived genetic material at a ceremony that was intended to empower Norman Osborn with spider powers. Mattie, secretly taking Peter Parker's place in the ritual, ends up with superpowers instead. Her abilities include superhuman strength, agility, the ability to stick to walls, and the unique power to generate and control organic webbing.

Madame Web is available to purchase on digital now and you can still catch it on the big screen. Check out our exclusive gag reel in the player above.

