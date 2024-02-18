The Big Picture Sony's Spider-Man spin-off universe continues to struggle with Madame Web 's disappointing box office debut.

The downward spiral is showing no signs of slowing down for Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off universe, which was originally designed to piggyback on the success of the wildly popular Marvel Cinematic Universe, but over the course of less than a decade, has been reduced to a meme-fest. The franchise’s newest installment, Madame Web, rode a wave of poor pre-release buzz but failed to translate the attention to interest at the box office.

Directed by S.J. Clarkson, Madame Web is estimated to gross $25 million across its extended six-day domestic debut — from Valentine’s Day on Wednesday to President’s Day on Monday. It also generated $25 million from 61 overseas markets, for a cumulative global debut of $50 million. While the film didn’t cost as much as the biggest superhero movies tend to these days, it is said to have been produced on a reported budget of between $80 million and $100 million, which means that there’s still a long way to go before it’s in the clear.

This is the lowest debut yet for a Sony Spider-Man spin-off film; lower even than the $84 million global haul that 2022’s much-derided Morbius debuted with. Starring Jared Leto, the similarly ridiculed anti-hero film ended its theatrical run with a little over $70 million domestically and under $170 million worldwide. By comparison, Venom grossed $80 million in its three-day domestic debut, while its direct sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, grossed $90 million in its stateside opening. Sony’s Spider-Man universe will continue with a third Venom film, and Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Crucially, none of these movies actually have Spider-Man in them, which might be a problem.

Just How Much Juice Does Sony's Spider-Man Universe Have Left?

While neither Venom movie was particularly well-received by critics, Morbius was especially reviled. Sony's attempts to own the mockery and channel it into an ironic re-release backfired as well. Madame Web has managed to lower the bar even further with its 13% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Collider’s Lisa Laman called the movie “an utterly tedious slog” in her review, criticizing the film’s drab visuals and plain writing.

Superhero cinema has been experiencing a seismic shift in recent years, after a two-decade boom that appears to have run its course. The MCU has been struggling with under-performers such as The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, while the rival DC Extended Universe is all set for a reboot after a string of disappointments such as The Flash and Black Adam. Starring Dakota Johnson, who already seems to be distancing herself from the project, and Sydney Sweeney, whose brand-new stardom might be put to the test with this, Madame Web is currently playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.