Madame Web 's box office performance is abysmal, with a 61% drop from its debut weekend.

The holds a 13% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Starring Dakota Johnson, the movie is described as a tedious slog with poor visuals and writing.

The one thing you can't say about Madame Web is that the film isn't breaking new ground for superhero films. Whether it's ground that the film would want to break is another thing entirely, but Sony's latest Spider-Man offshoot continues to plummet following yet another dismal weekend at the box office. After almost two weeks in release, Madame Web has grossed $6 million domestically and $10.5 million internationally this weekend, giving it a domestic tally of $35.45 million and a global total of $77.4 million. That represents a 61% drop from last weekend, domestically, in one of the most positive aspects of the film's performance.

That's bad, but it gets worse. After 11 days of release, Madame Web still hasn't even reached the opening weekend total for 2022's critically reviled Morbius, once thought to be the nadir of superhero films with the Marvel name attached. Jared Leto can sleep easier at night now, you'd imagine. Morbius took in $83.9 million over its opening weekend before falling off a cliff, going on to gross a total of $167.5 million, despite a re-release two months later as Sony attempted to capitalize on the memes surrounding the awful film. It was not Morbin' time, after all.

What Is 'Madame Web' About?

The film stars Dakota Johnson alongside Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott. Johnson plays Cassandra Webb, who, following a traumatic incident — which wasn't signing up for this movie — starts to show signs of clairvoyance. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she must attempt to salvage something from this dead fish of a script and protect three enormously annoying teenagers from a mysterious adversary — armed with the power of some of the worst ADR ever heard in Hollywood — who wants them dead.

Where Morbius limped, Madame Web has fallen and broken its back with its 13% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes demonstrating the sheer lack of quality. Collider’s Lisa Laman called the movie “an utterly tedious slog” in her review while criticizing the film’s drab visuals and plain writing.

For some unknown reason, Madame Web is still playing in theaters. If you are morbidly, or Morbiusly, curious, you can check it out now.

Madame Web 3 10 Cassandra Webb is a New York City paramedic who starts to show signs of clairvoyance. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she must protect three young women from a mysterious adversary who wants them dead. Release Date February 14, 2024 Director S.J. Clarkson Cast Sydney Sweeney , Isabela Merced , Dakota Johnson , Emma Roberts Writers Kerem Sanga , Matt Sazama , Burk Sharpless

