The Big Picture Madame Web has made $91 million at the global box office, with $40.4 million domestically and $50.6 million internationally.

The film has a budget of $80 million which has already been recouped, making it not a complete financial disaster despite marketing costs.

Despite being panned by critics, Madame Web offers an enjoyable B-movie experience with stand-out moments and a talented ensemble cast.

While Dune: Part Two is taking the world by literal storm this weekend, Madame Web continues to slowly spin its own web at the global box office. In its third weekend of release, the Sony Spider-Verse film made an additional $3.2 million domestically and $5 million internationally. This now brings the film’s total box office to $91 million.

In terms of box office numbers, Madame Web is almost split right down the middle with the film thus far making $40.4 million domestically and $50.6 million internationally in 65 markets. The Spider-Verse adventure has made the bulk of its box office, but Madame Web still has a few key locations to open in, like South Korea on March 13. Also, while the film’s total box office is a far cry from other profitable Sony Marvel movies like their Venom franchise or even their box office missteps like Morbius, Madame Web’s modest budget will stop it from being considered a complete bomb. With $91 million, it has already made its $80 million budget back. It's far from profitable due to marketing costs. However, it’s not the complete financial disaster the Internet makes it out to be.

A Throwback to Past Superhero Movies

Close

While Madame Web centers around the obscure Spider-Man hero trying to prevent someone from changing the future, its genre hooks harkins back to the horror thrillers of the early 2000s. If you are a fan of the Final Destination franchise, you are destined to see more than a few distinct similarities. On its surface, Madame Web was panned by critics and comic book fans alike. It’s arguably an objectively bad film. However, if you give in to Madame Web’s B-movie aspirations, you can find yourself having a good time with its goofy nature. On top of that, the film had a few stand-out sequences, including a chase through Grand Central Station that’ll have you on the edge of your seat. Through its flaws, there are things to truly enjoy. Especially where the film’s ensemble is concerned, which is full of rising talent. Dakota Johnson is the star of the show here and does a good job given the tone, but Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Conner bring so much fun life to this unique Spider-Verse tale. If you're a fan of horror thriller B-movies from a certain time period and haven’t seen Madame Web due to its record low Rotten Tomatoes score, it’s a film still worth seeing in theaters before time for this spider-centric hero runs out.

Madame Web is still in theaters worldwide. As this Marvel hero tries to get as close to profitability as possible before its box office run concludes, you can buy your tickets now at Fandango and watch the trailer below.

Madame Web 3 10 Cassandra Webb is a New York City paramedic who starts to show signs of clairvoyance. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she must protect three young women from a mysterious adversary who wants them dead. Release Date February 14, 2024 Director S.J. Clarkson Cast Sydney Sweeney , Isabela Merced , Dakota Johnson , Emma Roberts Runtime 1h 56m Main Genre Superhero Writers Kerem Sanga , Matt Sazama , Burk Sharpless Production Company Columbia Pictures, Di Bonaventura Pictures, Marvel Entertainment, TSG Entertainment

