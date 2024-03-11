The Big Picture Sony's Madame Web is struggling to hit box office milestones with a domestic gross of $42 million.

The cast and director have already largely distanced themselves from the comic book feature.

Sony's Spider-Man spin-offs haven't managed to succeed quite like the original web-slinger.

After becoming the butt of not one but two jokes at the recent Oscars, Sony’s Madame Web is looking at the very real possibility of concluding its theatrical run without passing a single important box office milestone. The Spider-Man spin-off has grossed only $42 million domestically, which leaves it with very little chance of hitting the $50 million mark, and its current global gross stands at $96 million, which doesn’t exactly guarantee a $100 million-plus finish.

The movie was doomed from the start, even before its trailers became meme fodder for people on the internet. But could anybody have imagined that Madame Web would struggle to match the already embarrassing box office performance of its fellow Sony Spider-Man spin-off, Morbius? Released in 2022, Morbius opened to terrible reviews — it has a 15% rating on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes — and concluded its theatrical run with $73 million domestically and $162 million worldwide.

Directed by S.J. Clarkson in her feature debut and starring Dakota Johnson, Madame Web opened to just $15 million domestically, following which Johnson began pointedly distancing herself from it. She claims that she hasn't even seen the film, and more recently, said that she saw the bad reviews coming. The movie somehow managed to score a worse RT rating than even Morbius, and currently sits at a “rotten” 12%.

What Does 'Madame Web's Failure Mean for the Future of Sony's Spider-Man Spin-Offs?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off series wasn’t exactly rewriting the superhero rule book, but at least a couple of installments — Venom and its sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage — were bonafide box office hits. But considering just how drastically interest in superhero cinema has fallen, and the bleak streak that this series has been on, you’d wonder how worried everybody over at Sony is about the upcoming Kraven the Hunter movie, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and directed by J.C. Chandor.

Madame Web has been struggling pretty much all over the world, with its top international territories being the U.K. ($4.9 million), Mexico ($4.8 million), Australia ($2.7 million), Spain ($2 million) and France ($1.6 million). The movie also features Sydney Sweeney, who can simply focus on the success of Anyone But You to get over this, in addition to Isabela Merced, Mike Epps, and Tahar Rahim. You can still watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Madame Web 3 10 Cassandra Webb is a New York City paramedic who starts to show signs of clairvoyance. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she must protect three young women from a mysterious adversary who wants them dead. Release Date February 14, 2024 Director S.J. Clarkson Cast Sydney Sweeney , Isabela Merced , Dakota Johnson , Emma Roberts

Find Tickets Now