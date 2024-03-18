The Big Picture Madame Web falls short of box office milestones with $97.5M globally.

The film's poor reviews likely contributed to the failed box office totals.

The upcoming Kraven the Hunter film raises concerns amidst Sony's struggle to replicate MCU's superhero success.

It looks like the worst-case scenario is coming alive for Sony’s Madame Web. Now on its way out of theaters after having debuted on PVOD platforms some days ago, the Spider-Man spin-off film is poised to conclude its theatrical run just short of two major milestones at the box office. Madame Web opened to poor critical reviews and audience reception a month ago, on the back of weeks-long mockery on social media, which was followed by more potshots on Saturday Night Live and even the Oscars.

The movie has grossed $43 million domestically, after adding just around $400,000 this weekend—its fifth. Overseas, Madame Web has made just $54 million, for a cumulative global haul of $97.5 million. While there’s no chance of it passing the $50 million mark stateside, the film could still manage to crawl past the $100 million milestone worldwide if it's able to hang on for a week or two. It wouldn’t do much for Sony’s bottom line, but at least the optics wouldn’t look as bad.

Madame Web was produced on a reported budget of $80 million, which is around half of what most superhero films cost these days. But the writing was on the wall before it even opened. The movie was at the receiving end of online mockery for its unintentionally funny trailer, which became the source of several memes. It didn’t help that star Dakota Johnson seemed to be disinterested in associating with the project for even a second longer than what was contractually required. Her concern was warranted; Madame Web opened to poor reviews, and currently sits at a “rotten” 13% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

How Will Sony Rebound After This?

Collider’s Lisa Laman likened it to Sony’s other infamous superhero dud, Morbius, which looks like a proper blockbuster by comparison. Starring Jared Leto, the film ended its box office run with over $70 million domestically and more than $160 million worldwide. Like Madame Web, it also sparked a meme-fest online. Sony mistook this as genuine interest, and re-released the film in theaters, only for it to flop again. The studio can find solace in the success of its recent romantic comedy Anyone But You, also starring Madame Web’s Sydney Sweeney.

But everybody will be concerned about the upcoming Kraven the Hunter film, directed by J.C. Chandor. So far, only the two Venom films have proven to be bona-fide box office hits in Sony’s attempts to mimic the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But with no Spider-Man in sight, audience interest in films such as Morbius and Madame Web has been negligible at best, especially considering that the superhero genre itself seems to be undergoing an overhaul. You can now watch Madame Web at home, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

