The Big Picture Madame Web, the upcoming origin story, follows Cassandra Webb who gains clairvoyant powers after a devastating accident.

Cassandra and her allies, played by Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, and Isabela Merced, must protect themselves from a powerful villain.

S.J. Clarkson, known for her work on Marvel adaptations like Jessica Jones, directs this action-packed origin story that establishes a new team of heroes.

Entertainment Weekly has released new images from Madame Web, the upcoming origin story that will introduce audiences to Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson). The latest superhero from Sony's Spider-Man Universe will embark on a dangerous adventure related to her past, as a powerful villain hunts her and her allies. After a devastating accident provided her with the ability to have visions related to the future, Cassandra needs to prevent violent outcomes from taking place, before focusing on taking down the frightening antagonist following her path.

The new images feature Cassandra in the streets of New York City alongside Julia Carpenter (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor) and Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced), with the young women looking like they're on the run. All of them are supposed to get their own set of powers in due time, as seen in the most recent trailer for the movie. But if they fail to learn how to use them before Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim) gets to them, their careers as vigilantes will be short-lived. Cassandra must stop Ezekiel from unfolding his plan, but she won't be able to do it alone.

Despite Madame Web being portrayed as an elderly woman in the comic books, the young version of Cassandra who will debut on the big screen next month is ready to join the universe where Venom and Kraven the Hunter establish dominance in their own films. Johnson has never portrayed a Marvel superhero before, and Madame Web will serve as a change of pace for her after starring in Persuasion and The Lost Daughter. Sony's popular franchise continues to expand with Cassandra's arrival, as the young paramedic turns into a clairvoyant after falling from a bridge.

Who is Behind 'Madame Web'?

S.J. Clarkson stepped behind the camera for Madame Web, based on a screenplay she wrote alongside Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless and Claire Parker. This wouldn't be the first time Clarkson found herself involved in a Marvel adaptation, as she previously directed episodes from Netflix's Jessica Jones. After introducing Jessica (Krysten Ritter) and her complicated story, Clarkson went on to direct episodes from the crossover that featured the character, The Defenders. The filmmaker's experience with superheroes continues with Madame Web, as Cassandra confronts Ezekiel and her past in an action-packed origin story that will establish a new team of heroes.