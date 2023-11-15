The Big Picture Sony Pictures is expanding its Spider-Verse cinematic universe with the upcoming Madame Web spin-off movie, set to premiere in 2024.

Madame Web, a clairvoyant comic book character with telepathic abilities, will have a new take in this iteration of the character.

The movie features a strong female cast, including Dakota Johnson in the titular role, and introduces formidable allies and a villainous Spider-Man lookalike.

Sony Pictures has been working hard on expanding its Spider-Verse cinematic universe, and the latest spin-off movie set to help the studio flesh out the plotlines set within this universe is Madame Web. Sony has released a new trailer alongside first-look images of the movie which was announced in 2019 but steeped in secrecy as to what audiences can expect from this new take on the clairvoyant comic book character.

Set to be one of the only Marvel movies to premiere in 2024, these new images offer a gateway into what we can expect from this psychic world. Madame Web is a very interesting character and an unsung hero from the Spider-Man sphere of Marvel Comics. Considered a mutant with telepathic and psychic abilities to predict the future, Cassandra Webb is kept alive by a spider-web-like support chair owing to her medical conditions. However, this iteration of the character will be towing a different line, and these new images introduce us to the formidable allies that will aid the cause. While we get a look at Dakota Johnson in the titular role, these new images also show the trio of Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor and Isabela Merced as Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklina and Anya Corazon. The villainous Spider-Man lookalike, Ezekiel Simms portrayed by Tahar Rahim also makes an appearance.

This latest addition to the Spider-Man mythology is directed by The Defenders and Jessica Jones veteran S.J. Clarkson, based on a script written by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama - a duo with a history in the Spider-Verse having penned the script for Morbius. While Madame Web boasts a strong female cast, the rest of the cast remain stellar as well, with Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet rounding out the ensemble cast.

Finding the Balance in the Spider-Man Universe

Sony's attempt to build a viable Spider-Man cinematic universe has, for the most part, been hit-and-miss. The venture began with 2018's Venom and its sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage both starring Tom Hardy turned out decent performances, as have the Tom Holland Spider-Man films, including No Way Home in 2021. However, when Jared Leto's Morbius arrived, it proved to be a disappointing failure. With 2024 around the corner, and the upcoming Madame Web movie, Sony is hoping to experience better luck along this path even as it expands further with the Aaron Taylor-Johnson-led Kraven the Hunter premiere on August 30. The third installment of the Hardy-led Venom movies, Venom 3 will follow on November 8.

Madame Web is due out on February 14, 2024. Read our full guide here for everything we know so far about Sony's new superhero flick.