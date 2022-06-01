Isabela Merced is joining Sony's Spider-Man Universe. According to Deadline, Merced has been cast in the upcoming Madame Web film in an undisclosed role, alongside Dakota Johnson as the film's titular lead and Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney.

Joining Merced, Johnson, and Sweeney in the film is Celeste O'Connor. The film will be directed by S.J. Clarkson, who previously directed Toast, along with episodes of the Marvel television series The Defenders and Jessica Jones. The film's script was written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, who also wrote the script for Sony's Marvel film Morbius, which starred Jared Leto and was released earlier this year.

The Madame Web character was created by Dennis O'Neil and John Romita Jr., and was first introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man #210. She also appeared in the 1990s Spider-Man animated series, where she was voiced by Joan Lee, Stan Lee's wife. In the animated series, Madame Web was a mentor to Spider-Man/Peter Parker (voiced by Christopher Daniel Barnes), who would give him advice that would help him defeat an enemy later in the episode. The character also appeared in the 2010 video game Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, voiced by Susanne Blakeslee. Deadline reports that Johnson's version of the character will be different from the comic book version, and more like Doctor Strange.

Madame Web joins both the Venom films (starring Tom Hardy) and Morbius as part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe. A film focusing on Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter, which will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, is scheduled to be released on January 13, 2023. The studio also plans to release a film based on the Spider-Man supporting character El Muerto, which will star Bad Bunny. The film is scheduled to be released on January 12, 2024. A third Venom film is also in development.

Although the characters in Sony's films are set in a different universe than Tom Holland's Spider-Man, there have already been a few small crossovers. The post-credit scene for 2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage had Eddie Brock and Venom transported to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where they saw Holland's Spider-Man on television. In the post-credit scene for 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, Brock learned about Iron Man, Hulk, and Thanos before being transported back to the Sony Universe. The post-credit scenes for Morbius featured Spider-Man: Homecoming's Vulture (played by Michael Keaton) being transported to the Sony Universe.

Madame Web is scheduled to be released on January 13, 2023. In the meantime, fans can see Merced's previous work in Sweet Girl, which is currently available to stream on Netflix.

