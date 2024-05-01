The Big Picture Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson, follows the story of a paramedic with psychic abilities protecting young women from danger.

The film explores the origins of Marvel's enigmatic heroine, Cassandra Webb, as she navigates clairvoyant revelations and deadly threats.

Join Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O'Connor on Netflix from May 14 for a suspenseful thriller in the Spider-Man Universe.

It's time to hunt spiders in the Amazon with your mother as Madame Web is officially heading to Netflix on May 14. The film, which stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra "Cassie" Webb, a paramedic who gains psychic and precognitive abilities after an accident. These abilities allow her to see future events in the "spider world," pushing her to become an unwilling hero. Johnson is joined by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Celeste O'Connor as three potential Spider-Women who she must protect from harm.

“In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines,” says the film‘s synopsis. “The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures … if they can all survive a deadly present.”

Who Are The 'Spider-Women'?

Close

Julia Carpenter is a Marvel Comics character who first appeared as the second Spider-Woman, later became known as Arachne, and then took on the role of Madame Web. She made her debut in "Secret Wars" #6 in November 1984, created by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck. Julia was introduced during the Secret Wars event, where heroes and villains were taken to a distant planet called Battleworld by a being called the Beyonder.

Anya Corazon, also known as Araña and later Spider-Girl, was created by writer Fiona Avery and artist Mark Brooks. She first showed up in "Amazing Fantasy" Vol. 2 #1 in August 2004. Anya is a Brooklyn-based teenager of Mexican and Puerto Rican heritage. She turns into a superhero after being critically injured in a fight between the Spider Society and their rivals, the Sisterhood of the Wasp. Saved by Miguel from the Spider Society, he thanks her by giving her spider-like abilities, giving her a new lease on life.

Mattie Franklin becomes Spider-Woman through her connection to the Spider-Man series. She first appeared in "Spectacular Spider-Man" #263 in November 1998, created by John Byrne and Rafael Kayanan. Mattie gains her powers after being exposed to a spider-based genetic treatment during a ceremony meant to give Norman Osborn spider powers. Secretly replacing Peter Parker in the ritual, Mattie instead gets superpowers. Her powers include superhuman strength, agility, wall-clinging, and the unique ability to create and control organic webbing.

Madame Web will connect us all on Netflix on May 14.