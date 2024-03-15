The Big Picture Madame Web features a star-studded cast, including Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney.

The movie follows Cassandra Webb, a paramedic turned seer who must protect others from a dangerous foe.

Madame Web, the year's most talked-about movie, launches today on digital. Including Johnson's Cassandra Webb, her Spider-Women gals and their nemesis, Ezekiel Sims, Madame Web also features performances from several famous faces including Adam Scott (Party Down), Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), Mike Epps (The Hangover), and Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant).

The movie sees Johnson as the titular character, a paramedic, who, while in the process of attempting to save a victim of a car accident, plunges from a bridge and comes perilously close to dying herself. Upon her reawakening, she discovers she's developed the ability to see into potential interpretations of the future, transforming her into a seer. These visions guide her to Julia, Mattie, and Anya — played by Sweeney, O'Connor, and Merced — as they all seek to escape from Ezekiel (Rahim), another clairvoyant who has seen visions of the trio killing him and is keen to get to them first.

However, things take a more surprising twist when Cassie discovers the true nature of her birth, her mother's death, and the strange link between Ezekiel and her mother, who knew each other from when they worked together in the Amazon researching spiders. Cassie and the girls are forced to team up together to try and trap Ezekiel in a web of their own and foil his dangerous plans before he gets the chance to enact them, culminating in a memorable and climactic showdown that will be long talked about by those who see the movie.

Madame Web is now available to purchase or rent on digital, and is still playing in theaters.

