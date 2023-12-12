The Big Picture Dakota Johnson's portrayal of Madame Web in the upcoming film is captivating and intriguing, with her piercing blue eyes drawing viewers in.

The movie takes a fresh approach to the character, introducing Cassandra Webb as an EMT who gains psychic and clairvoyant powers after an accident.

The film also introduces other female characters with extraordinary abilities, all tied to Cassandra Webb and in danger from the villain Ezekiel Sims.

Dakota Johnson is at the center of a tangled web in a new poster for Sony’s upcoming feature, Madame Web. With her piercing blue eyes, the star traps viewers in her tangles, drumming up plenty of intrigue for the film which arrives in cinemas on February 14, 2024. Although the image doesn’t include many details or extras that we haven’t already seen in trailers and other promotional bits, it reads “Her web connects them all,” nodding to the entangled relationship the titular hero will have with the other characters. Wearing a red leather jacket, unless you look closely, it would be easy to miss the recognizable spider-suit that Madame Web has on underneath.

When it was first announced that Marvel and Sony would be moving forward with a film centered on Madame Web, many comic readers were confused, as the character suffered from myasthenia gravis - a disease that left her incredibly weak - but would eventually give her psychic and clairvoyant powers. The upcoming film is scrapping much of this idea and starting fresh with Johnson’s Madame Web aka Cassandra Webb, introduced as an EMT out to save the world one emergency call at a time. But, when an accident awakens a set of powers that allow her to redo the past and see into the future, her regular life ends, and she steps into the role of a superhero.

The movie will also introduce audiences to Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) as Julia Carpenter aka Spiderwoman, as well as Celeste O’Connor (Selah and the Spades) and Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as two other young women with extraordinary abilities. All three of these characters are tied to Cassandra Webb in one way or another before discovering that they’re all in danger and in the sights of Tahar Rahim’s Ezekiel Sims. Filling out the ensemble cast are Adam Scott (Party Down), Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), Mike Epps (Friday), and Zosia Mamet (Girls).

What Other Spider-Stories Does Sony Have Crawling Out?

Close

While they may be one of the most despised insects, the power of the spider has been a major hit for Sony and Marvel. The success of the recent batch of Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movies as well as off-shoots including Tom Hardy’s Venom franchise, the Jared Leto-led Morbius, and the animated Spider-Verse films, have pushed the studios forward on a handful of other projects. Beyond Johnson’s turn as Cassandra Webb, Aaron Taylor Johnson will appear as the titular villain in Kraven the Hunter next year, with Hardy reprising his role as Eddie Brock in Venom 3 next fall.

Despite some spidey-spinoffs being a flop with fans (we’re looking at you Morbius), the buzz around Madame Webb is palpable, with audiences stoked to see what the female-led film has in store. Check out the latest poster below and find out everything we know about the film in our full guide here. Tickets are not yet on sale for Madame Web.