With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse dominating at the global box office, fans are fiending for their next Spidey-based bite. With another untitled Venom movie on the way as well as Kraven the Hunter and El Muerto, our excitement is tingling for Sony’s future installments in its Spider-Man Universe. And then, of course, there’s Madame Web. While we’ve had one male superhero after the other, the S.J. Clarkson-helmed feature will finally put an undersung female character on display. With a stacked cast that includes Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, the biggest question surrounding the film is exactly how will the titular hero’s powers be transferred onto the big screen.

Getting to the bottom of things, Collider’s own Steve Weintraub asked legendary producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura that very question during an interview about his work behind Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. While Madame Web will stay in the world of Spider-Man, di Bonaventura explains that “It’s a different kind of movie in that universe … It’s almost, in a way, more of a thriller,” adding that “it’s not an action piece, because, in a way, [Madam Web’s] skill set is not conducive to an action piece.” Teasing that the character’s “clairvoyance is a tricky skill set,” di Bonaventura gives audiences the certainty that the film will stay true to the special set of gifts that we know and love from the comics.

While it may not be your run-of-the-mill action flick, di Bonaventura says that it will still “be familiar to the audience in terms of what universe it’s playing in.” As for the secrecy surrounding not only the main character’s set of skills but also the film’s overarching plot, the Salt and Constantine producer says that the silence is “very much on purpose.” He goes on to say that the people behind Madame Web are “working hard” to keep things under wraps “because it’s a character that people don’t know a lot about,” adding that “It’s fun to keep it a mystery for a while.”

What Other Titles Has di Bonaventura Backed?

Since the very first film rolled out in 2007, di Bonaventura has been involved with the Transformers franchise including the soon-to-be-released Rise of the Beasts. He’s also attached to the G.I. Joe films and holds credits backing other titles including Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Pet Sematary (2019), and Infinite. Next up, he’ll continue his work on The Meg franchise with Meg 2: The Trench.

As for Madame Web, along with Johnson in the titular role and Sweeney as Julia Carpenter aka Spider-Woman, the film will also feature performances by Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, Zosia Mamet, Isabela Merced, Mike Epps, Celeste O’Connor, and Tahar Rahim.