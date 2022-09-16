After the news broke that Sony Pictures has added three big new titles to their 2023-2024 theatrical release schedule, Marvel's Madame Web has shifted its release date. Originally set to be released on October 6, 2023, the film has been pushed to February 16, 2024. Madame Web is a Spider-Man spin-off that will star Dakota Johnson as the title character, a clairvoyant mutant. In addition to Johnson, Madame Web stars Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet.

The films that have just been added to Sony's release schedule include Missing, the sequel to 2018's Searching, a new Karate Kid film, and an untitled horror movie based on a true haunting. Missing stars Storm Reid and Nia Long, and will hit theaters on February 24, 2024. The new Karate Kid film will be released on June 7, 2024, while the untitled true haunting film is actually an early 2023 release, hitting theaters on January 6 of next year. Both of those titles do not have any talent currently attached.

Along with Madame Web, several other upcoming films from Sony Pictures have also had their release dates shifted. These films include Garfield, Kraven the Hunter, and an untitled Sony/Marvel Universe film. The latest Garfield film was previously scheduled for a February 16, 2024 theatrical release date, but will now hit theaters on May 24, 2024, which is Memorial Day weekend. Kraven the Hunter moved from January 13, 2023 to October 6, 2023, while the untitled Sony/Marvel film shifted from June 7, 2024 to July 12, 2024. Also, an astronaut film called 65, which is directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods and stars Adam Driver, has shifted its release date from April 28, 2024, to March 10 the same year, pushing the film forward instead of back.

Madame Web is the sixth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, which has been dubbed the SSU. The character of Madame Web first appeared in the comic book The Amazing Spider-Man #210, which was published in November 1980. Madame Web is directed by S. J. Clarkson from a script by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama.

The film is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Erik Howsam, and Palak Patel. Columbia Pictures is also attached. Filming began in mid-July of this year and is expected to conclude in mid-October. This is not the first time Madame Web's theatrical release date was shifted, since it was originally slated to hit theaters on July 7, 2023.

Sony Pictures will release Madame Web exclusively in theaters on February 16, 2024.