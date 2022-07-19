The Sony’s Spider-Man Universe movie Madame Web was delayed by three months, changing its release date from July 2023 to October 2023.

Previously, Madame Web was expected to release on July 7, 2023. While the movie stood alone on the date, the release was scheduled only two weeks after The Flash, DC's promised game-changing film that will surely keep comic book fans busy. In addition, Madame Web’s release was also only a month after Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Sony’s sequel to the beloved animated film from 2018. By pushing Madame Web for three months, Sony creates a healthy gap between multiple Spider-Verse productions. However, Sony will have a fierce competitor on October 6, as Marvel Studios saved the date for an announced movie.

Starring Dakota Johnson as the titular character, Madame Web will be the first female-led movie in Sony’s corner of the Marvel universe. In the comic books, Madame Web is an old woman with clairvoyance powers who frequently helps Peter Parker discover which decisions might be dangerous for the future. The heroine gains her nickname because she’s permanently attached to a life-supporting system shaped like a spiderweb. It’s still unknown how Sony will approach the Madame Web adaptation, but so far, previous movies from Sony’s Spider-Verse took many liberties with its characters.

Venom, for instance, is no longer connected to Spider-Man, having its own original story in the two movies featuring Tom Hardy as the gooey villain. The same happened with Morbius, another Spider-Man villain that got its own solo movie, starring Jared Leto in the leading role. And with Kraven the Hunter turning the iconic villain into a protector of nature, we can expect Sony to get creative with Johnson’s Madame Web. And that’s great news, considering how the heroine never became more than a side character in the comic books.

Madame Web is directed by S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones, The Defenders) from a script by Morbius’ writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. The movie will also star Adam Scott, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, and Tahar Rahim in unknown roles.

Madame Web will now crawl to theaters on October 6, 2023. The movie is currently in production in Boston, and at least some scenes in Madame Web reportedly take place in a 2000s version of New York.