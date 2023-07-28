This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Amongst a host of other release date changes, Sony has announced that Madame Web will be moving up two days instead of being delayed. Previously dated February 16, 2024, the film will now premiere on February 14, making it a Valentine's Day release. It is one of the only changes made that does not delay the film, amidst changes to other films pushing them or removing them from the slate entirely.