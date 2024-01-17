The Big Picture Madame Web will be the longest movie in Sony's Spider-Man Universe with a runtime of 116 minutes.

The film is a standalone origin story about a paramedic with clairvoyant abilities and her mission to protect three young women.

Madame Web features a female-led cast including Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Emma Roberts.

The latest addition to Sony's Spider-Man spin-off universe, mercifully no longer called the 'Spider-Man Universe of Marvel Characters' or SPUMC, releases next month in the form of Madame Web, and the Dakota Johnson-led comic-book action movie is also setting a new milestone when it comes to the Sony and Marvel movies. Releasing on Valentine's Day, and with a host of females in the lead roles, Sony is admirably going for a different approach that hopefully pays dividends. That faith shown in the movie is evident, as Madame Web will clock in as the longest movie to date in Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

According to the Norwegian ticketing company website FilmWeb, Madame Web is set to have a 116-minute (1 hour and 56 minutes) runtime. Should that report be accurate, it would overtake Venom by four minutes, Morbius by 12 minutes, and the exceedingly short Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which only ran for 97 minutes. Although this runtime is lengthy for a contemporary Sony Marvel film, it's still brief compared to the typical modern superhero movie; for instance, the average duration of a Marvel Studios movie is around 2 hours and 10 minutes. And that's fine, because brisk is better sometimes, and not every movie must be 3 hours long.

“In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines,” says the film‘s synopsis. “The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures … if they can all survive a deadly present.”

Who Else Is in 'Madame Web'?

Image via Sony

Joining Johnson aboard the good ship Madame Web is Sydney Sweeney, who is currently lighting up the box office after her sleeper hit Anyone But You won the hearts of audiences and demonstrated that word-of-mouth is still very much a thing even in today's age of immediate gratification. Sony will be hoping the legions of fans Sweeney has amassed from her rom-com with Glen Powell will drive audiences to Madame Web and, if they're smart, could even tease a double feature. Anyone But Madame Web? No, that would be a terrible title to promote something. Also part of the cast are Celeste O’Connor (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Isabela Merced (Transformers: The Last Knight), and Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), along with Golden Globe nominee Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps (The Upshaws), and Adam Scott (Severance).

Madame Web is released on February 14.