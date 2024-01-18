The Big Picture Dakota Johnson breaks down her character Cassandra Webb in Madame Web, describing her as dynamic and closed off from the world until she gains clairvoyant powers after returning from the dead.

The film revolves around the intertwined fates of Cassandra and three other women, as they must unite their powers to stop a common enemy.

Madame Web features a stacked cast, including recognizable faces like Adam Scott and Emma Roberts, and will be a female-led superhero movie that will be interesting to see perform at the box office.

Dakota Johnson is getting personal about her character, Cassandra “Cassie” Webb, in a featurette for Sony’s S.J. Clarkson-helmed superhero flick, Madame Web. The Entertainment Tonight clip offers some footage that hasn’t made it into any of the multiple teasers and trailers supporting the film’s arrival in just a little under a month on February 14. Joining Johnson in the Madame Web breakdown is Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You), who appears in the film as Julia Carpenter aka Spider-Woman, Celeste O’Connor (Selah and the Spades), and Isabela Merced (100 Things to Do Before High School).

Referring to her character as “dynamic,” the Johnson-centered featurette explains the background of Cassie - a paramedic whose life is turned upside down after a deadly accident. Working as an EMT in New York City, Johnson explains that Cassie keeps herself closed off from her co-workers and the rest of the world - that is until she returns from the dead with clairvoyant powers. While she was once a loner, Sweeney gives some insight into the moment that it all changed for Cassie, with her life connected to three other women. O’Connor takes over the mic to give viewers a more informative insight into Cassie’s powers, which include seeing into the future. Touching on the main themes of the film, Merced says that the primary struggles for Cassie and the rest of her crime-fighting newbie crew “play on fate or destiny.”

Cassie Webb’s tangled netting of fate with Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin (O’Connor), and Anya Corazon (Merced) will be the center of Madame Web after the four women find their paths crossing in an inexplicable way. With a common enemy, (Tahar Rahim’s Ezekiel Sims), on a non-stop path of destruction, the quartet must find a way to make their powers work in unison to stop him before it’s too late.

Madame Web’s Stacked Cast

Close

Including the superpowered gals and their nemesis, Madame Web also features performances from several recognizable faces including Adam Scott (Party Down), Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), Mike Epps (The Hangover), and Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant). While most of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe isn’t directly connected to the MCU, it will still be interesting to see how this female-led movie will perform at the box office following the disappointing turnout for 2023’s The Marvels.

Get personal with Johnson, Sweeney, O’Connor, and Merced in the Madame Web featurette below and find out everything we know about the approaching title in our handy all-knowing guide.