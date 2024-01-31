The Big Picture The upcoming film Madame Web will feature a "fascinating villain" named Ezekiel Sims, who has a unique origin story and uses his superhuman powers for selfish purposes.

Sims becomes obsessed with changing his destiny and preventing his own death, turning into a complete madman in the process.

Cassandra Webb, played by Dakota Johnson, and three other women with superhuman powers become the targets of Sims' vengeful rage, and they must work together to survive and stop him.

By this point, you’ve heard all about the titular hero of Sony and Marvel’s upcoming feature, Madame Web, but what do you know about the villain? A character shrouded in mystery and not fully fleshed out in the teasers and trailers that have laid the groundwork for the soon-to-arrive film, Ezekiel Sims’s story has played second fiddle to the rest of the title’s leading characters. In a newly dropped featurette, Tahar Rahim, the man behind the madness, gives audiences some insight into what makes Ezekiel Sims tick and why he’s found himself as the bad guy in Cassandra Webb’s (Dakota Johnson) story.

Rahim describes Ezekiel Sims as “a fascinating villain,” with a more interesting origin story than others from across the Spider-Man Universe. After discovering that a tribe in Peru has the arachnid that he’s spent his life looking for, Sims travels to the remote location to get his hands on the spider that will give him superhuman powers. Unfortunately, he never had an Uncle Ben of his own to tell him that “with great power comes great responsibility” because Sims uses his newfound abilities to only better serve himself. With the gift of future sight, Sims becomes obsessed with changing his destiny and preventing his own death from happening, turning into a complete madman in the process.

It’s along this road of self-preservation that Sims crosses paths with Johnson’s Cassandra “Cassie” Webb. An EMT, Cassie’s life gets turned upside down after a near-death experience gives her the powers of clairvoyance. Soon after, she finds herself drawn to three other women with superhuman powers (Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced) who all discover that they are the main targets of Sims’s vengeful rage. Working together to stay alive, the quartet weaves an unbreakable web of teamwork that will - hopefully - stop Sims dead in his tracks.

Tahar Rahim’s Background In Playing Bad Guys

Close

Before he was cast as Madame Web’s big bad, Rahim played the role of the conniving and brutal serial killer Charles Sobraj in Netflix’s hit series, The Serpent. Playing the sadistic and merciless killer was a dream come true for Rahim who previously stated that it was a part he had dreamt of stepping into since he was a teenager. More recently, Rahim appeared opposite Jodie Foster in Kevin Macdonald’s The Mauritanian and also clashed heads with Joaquin Phoenix in Ridley Scott’s most recent blockbuster, Napoleon. On the small screen, fans of Apple TV+’s climate change anthology series, Extrapolations, will recognize the actor for his multiple appearances in a handful of episodes.

Learn more about Ezekiel Sims in the sneak peek below and catch Madame Web when it swings into theaters on February 14. In the meantime, read up on everything we know about the project here.