The Big Picture Madame Web, directed by S.J. Clarkson and starring Dakota Johnson, brings a fresh and unique perspective to the Marvel universe.

The film follows the journey of Cassandra Webb, a selfless paramedic who gains clairvoyant powers after being resurrected from the dead.

As Cassandra navigates her newly acquired abilities, she must protect herself and a group of young women from a villainous Spider-Man, showcasing a thrilling and psychological superhero experience.

It’s finally here! The first trailer for Madame Web arrived today and with it comes a featurette in which audiences can learn all about the upcoming production from its leading star and director. Walking viewers through Sony’s latest Marvel-based flick, Dakota Johnson explains what we’ve all been waiting for - how will the film portray the character known in the comics as an elderly woman in a wheelchair? Describing her character as “hyper-intelligent,” Johnson says that the movie will follow the earlier years of Madame Web’s life. Showcasing her career as a medic where she runs head first into the scene of harrowing accidents, Cassandra Webb is painted as a caring soul who - even prior to developing her clairvoyant powers - was a hero to many.

Just as we’ve seen with other superpowered humans who received their abilities later in life, Johnson says that Cassie thought that she was “losing her mind” when she first gained her extraordinary abilities. Stepping in to explain the vision behind forming the MCU’s latest female character, Madame Web’s director, S.J. Clarkson, shares what sets her apart from others like Spider-Man and Venom. Leaning into a special set of skills that fans haven’t seen before, Clarkson teases Madame Web’s moments of seeing into the past and future - even if sometimes her visions are a little choppy.

While they don’t receive their own interviews in the featurette, the action also includes peeks of Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) as Julia Carpenter aka the second Spider-Woman, Celeste O’Connor (Selah and the Spades) and Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold). Joining the impressive female quartet will be an ensemble that’s set to include Adam Scott (Party Down), Zosia Mamet (Girls), Tahar Rahim (The Looming Tower), and Mike Epps (Next Friday).

What’s Madame Web About?

From the new information provided by the trailer, Madame Web will follow Cassandra Webb (Johnson), a selfless paramedic who, after giving up her life to save another, is resurrected for another shot. But, something inside her shifted when Cassandra returned from the other side, as she now experiences visions of things to come and can travel back in time to stop them. When a killer Spider-Man (Rahim) sets his sights on Cassandra and a group of young women (Sweeney, O’Connor, and Merced), she must find a way to hone in on her powers to bring them all to safety. Spider-People are crawling out of the woodwork in the trailer that promises a psychological thrill ride to accompany your typical superhero fare.

While many of Marvel Studios’ slate of films have been bumped from their original standing in recent weeks, such isn’t the case for Madame Web, which is a Sony production. Audiences can expect the title to swing into theaters on February 14, 2024 - just in time to drag your honey along for Valentine’s Day.

Check out Collider's comprehensive guide here