The Big Picture Despite poor reviews, Sony's Spider-Verse remains intact with upcoming releases Kraven the Hunter and Venom 3

Kraven the Hunter is Sony's wildcard; its success could reverse the declining Spider-Verse trend.

Sony should focus on successful projects like Spider-Verse animated films and consider transitioning more projects to television.

Madame Web, Sony's latest Marvel offering, stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a New York paramedic who discovers she has the gift of clairvoyance and uses that gift to help keep three young women safe from the evil Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim), who is determined to kill those responsible for his death in the future. The film was number two (in more ways than one) at the box-office with its debut, landing a projected haul of $26 million. (Over six days, by the way, not over the weekend.) That places it behind 2022's Morbius' $39 million debut, and its rating on Rotten Tomatoes is 13%, below Morbius' 15%. Let that sink in. As overwhelmingly bad as Morbius is, Madame Web is even worse. With Kraven the Hunter and Venom 3 on the horizon, what does the disaster that is Madame Web mean for Sony's Spider-Man Universe? Not much.

Madame Web 3 10 Cassandra Webb is a New York City paramedic who starts to show signs of clairvoyance. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she must protect three young women from a mysterious adversary who wants them dead. Release Date February 14, 2024 Director S.J. Clarkson Cast Sydney Sweeney , Isabela Merced , Dakota Johnson , Emma Roberts Main Genre Superhero Writers Kerem Sanga , Matt Sazama , Burk Sharpless

Sony's Spider-Verse Stays Alive Until at Least 2025

Despite the extremely poor critical and commercial reception by Sony's Morbius and Madame Web, there are two projects set for release in 2024: Kraven the Hunter in August, and Venom 3 in November. As a result, it's unlikely that the debacle that is Madame Web is going to effect those releases, meaning Sony's Spider-Verse lives until at least 2025. Of the two, Venom 3 is the only sure-fire win for Sony, especially on the heels of Venom/Eddie Brock's (Tom Hardy) appearance in the mid-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home. That film famously brought the two Sony Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, into the MCU alongside Tom Holland as well, which may factor into Venom 3's story line.

Kraven the Hunter is the wild card here. If it succeeds, Sony's Spider-Verse reverses its troubling trend, Sony looks brilliant for sticking to their guns, and they carry on with their host of Spider-Verse-sans-Spider-Man projects that are in development or have been rumored. But that is a big, big if. The smart money is on Kraven the Hunter crashing and burning, battling Morbius and Madame Web for sole possession of last place. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who is playing Kraven, simply isn't a big-name draw. For that matter, neither is Kraven. Despite being a long-time nemesis of Spider-Man in the comics (debuting in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man #15 in August 1964), Kraven is hardly a name that the public at large even knows, and those that do might not appreciate Kraven being spun into an "animal lover" and "a protector of the natural world." Which places Sony's Spider-Verse exactly where it is now.

Sony Is Killing Its Own Spider-Verse

Close

Madame Web is just the latest in Sony's seeming intent to destroy their own Spider-Verse. They are hell-bent on trying to make a Spider-Verse out of peripheral, secondary characters, becoming a punch-line to a joke that they seem unaware of. They can't even successfully make an attempt at a self-deprecating venture, as the rerelease of Morbius, which was meant to cash in on its meme popularity, proved to be an utter failure.

Even this latest blow is beginning to prove that Sony refuses to learn anything from their failures. In what can only be seen as a knee-jerk reaction to Madame Web's poor performance, the writers for the live-action Spider-Verse spin-off series Silk: Spider Society have been let go, with the series being reworked. Not in an effort to improve the quality of the project, mind you, but to make it more attractive to "male-skewing audiences." In other words, because the female-centric Madame Web isn't working as hoped, apparently no female-centric project will.

How Can Sony Save Their Spider-Verse?

As daft as it is, Madame Web, for now, hasn't really changed Sony's plans for its Spider-Verse. But let's pretend Sony does learn from their mistakes. What should Sony do going forward? Use what is working to your benefit. Both Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are the polar opposite of Madame Web and Morbius, with both enjoying popularity with critics and moviegoers. Lean into that world more. Make the teased live-action Miles Morales Spider-Man movie the best Spidey movie yet. Give Spider-Gwen her own movie!

Another option? Take a page from DC's handbook and divert projects to the small screen. While the DCEU was tearing fans apart with films that either made their hearts swell or break in pieces, DC was earning good will with its television offerings. With shows like Superman & Lois, Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl, DC triumphantly brought comic-accurate heroes to weekly television. Max DC shows Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn, and Peacemaker cater to an adult audience, with much acclaim. Silk: Spider Society and the Spider-Man Noir series in development may just be the first steps to Sony making a splash with their small-screen Spider-Verse projects.

Moviegoers are a notoriously forgiving bunch, so instead of trying to chase what might work (revamping Silk for a male audience) apologize for leaving a bad taste in our mouths with sub-par fare, and simply do better. Oh, and for the love of all things holy, Sony, get the heck out of your own way. Time and again, your interference has only served to hinder the creative talents behind your Spider-Verse films, most notably Sam Raimi's work on Spider-Man 3and his proposed Spider-Man 4. We can't see into the future like Madame Web, but we sure hope it's better than Sony's present.

Madame Web is in theaters now.

Buy Tickets