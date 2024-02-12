The Big Picture Madame Web is a Spider-Man adjacent film that introduces three young women with spider-powers, potentially setting up spin-offs.

Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin, and Anya Corazon have all taken on the mantle of Spider-Woman in Marvel Comics and have unique origin stories.

These characters have encountered each other in the Spider-Man mythos, and their appearance in Madame Web could expand Sony's cinematic Spider-Verse.

Madame Web will debut in theaters this week, continuing Sony Pictures and Marvel's attempts to build out a Spider-Man adjacent film franchise. A quick recap: Madame Web focuses on Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), a paramedic who discovers she can see the future. This ability leads her to three seemingly unconnected girls: Julia Carpenter (Sydney Sweeney), Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced), and Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor), who've all run into Cassandra at one point in their lives. Now their lives are in her hands as the mysterious Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim) is out to kill the trio. (As revealed in the trailer, he also apparently was researching spiders in the Amazon with Cassandra's mother before she died.)

Like most of Sony's films (particularly Morbius and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter), Madame Web draws on deep corners of lore from the Spider-Man comics. In fact, this is the second time that a character who's best known for appearing on Spider-Man: The Animated Series will receive a live-action film. But footage from the Madame Web trailer has hinted that Julia, Anya, and Mattie will be getting spider-powers of their own, which makes sense because in the comics they have taken up the mantle of Spider-Woman (or in Anya's case, Spider-Girl).

Madame Web Cassandra Webb is a New York City paramedic who starts to show signs of clairvoyance. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she must protect three young women from a mysterious adversary who wants them dead. Release Date February 14, 2024 Director S.J. Clarkson Cast Sydney Sweeney , Isabela Merced , Dakota Johnson , Emma Roberts Writers Kerem Sanga , Matt Sazama , Burk Sharpless

Who Is Julia Carpenter?

The Spider-Woman with the longest tenure is Julia Carpenter, who gained her powers during the original Secret Wars crossover event. Julia was subjected to a series of experiments by the organization known as the Commission on Superhuman Abilities, which gave her spider-like abilities. She'd eventually get swept up in the Secret Wars, and was killed (then resurrected) by Doctor Doom when the Fantastic Four's archenemy gained the godlike powers of the Beyonder. After she returned to Earth, Julia joined numerous teams including Freedom Force (which happened to be the former Brotherhood of Mutants), the West Coast Avengers, and Omega Flight.

Julia's biggest change was when she took on the mantle of Madame Web. In a bid to bring Kraven the Hunter back to life, his family systematically stalked and killed several spider-powered beings as part of an arcane ritual. Cassandra Webb was among the casualties — but before she passed from the mortal coil, she transferred her psychic abilities to Julia. These, combined with Julia's already-formidable psionic "webs," make her one of the most powerful beings in the Spider-Verse.

Who Is Mattie Franklin?

The mantle of Spider-Woman was taken up by three people: Jessica Drew, Julia Carpenter, and Mattie Franklin. In a twist, Mattie didn't get her superpowers from radiation or any other forms of scientific enhancement. Her powers are part of an arcane ritual known as the Gathering of Five, which Norman Osborn — better known as Peter Parker's perennial archenemy the Green Goblin — initiated to gain power for himself. The ritual granted Mattie spider-like powers, which she used to pretend she was Spider-Man after Parker briefly retired. Eventually she'd briefly absorb Jessica and Julia's powers, but a series of events caused her to hang up her webs.

The original Spider-Women weren't the only characters in the Spider-Man mythos that crossed Mattie's path. She was the niece of none other than J. Jonah Jameson! Jonah cared for Mattie like she was his own daughter, and even hired Jessica Jones to find her when she went missing. After Mattie fell victim to the Kraven family's grim hunt, a desperate Jonah was approached by Ben Reilly, the former Scarlet Spider, who used perfected cloning technology to bring her back. It didn't last as Peter Parker reversed the effects of Reilly's technology.

Who Is Anya Corazon?

Much like Mattie, Anya Corazon gained her spider-like abilities from a mystic source. She was saved by the mysterious mage Miguel, who is working for the Spider-Society. Anya is granted a spider tattoo that gives her...well, spider-powers! In the tried and true Marvel tradition, she took up superheroics as well as the code name "Arana" (based on a childhood nickname her father gave her). Anya fights the Spider-Society's enemies, the Brotherhood of the Wasp, with support from the Webcorps organization. Said organization was headlined by Ezekiel Sims, who appeared to be on the Spider-Society's side...until his death and the duplicitous nature of his presence in Peter Parker's life was revealed. At that point, Anya decided to forge her own path.

Anyatook up the mantle of Spider-Girl after being swept into the fight with Kraven's family, even wearing Julia Carpenter's old Spider-Woman suit. She'd encounter a number of heroes during her time as Spider-Girl, and would eventually join the rest of the Spider-Verse in the battle against the vampiric Inheritors. While plot details for Madame Web have been scarce, the fact that these three characters will be donning their iconic suits hints at potential spinoffs if Sony decides to keep expanding its cinematic Spider-Verse. It may even solve the Spider-Man problem — after all, there's a whole universe of web-slingers out there, and many of them could carry their own film.

Madame Web is playing in theaters on February 14.

