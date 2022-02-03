Marvel’s cinematic dominance is on a roll and is showing no signs of slowing down. Today, Deadline reports that Dakota Johnson is in talks to step into the titular role in Sony's upcoming film, Madame Web. Should the Fifty Shades of Grey actress sign on to do the film, she would join director S.J. Clarkson, who has already been chosen to helm the project. The onscreen adaptation for the newly announced addition to the world of Marvel is written by the duo behind Morbius, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

News surrounding Madame Web will be exciting for Marvel fans who have long awaited a more female-driven slate for Sony's universe of spidery heroes. While we’ve had films such as the Brie Larson led Captain Marvel, and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow in the MCU, many of Marvel’s most tough-as-nails women have only held supporting roles in the films and series, and Sony has completely missed out entirely, with its only female characters of note serving as love interests to their heroes.

It will definitely be interesting to see how the film adaptation for Madame Web is done, as in the comics, the character is an elderly woman with a neuromuscular disease: myasthenia gravis. Due to this ailment, she is confined to an intricate life support system that mirrors a web.

In the comics, because of her confines, we never see the hero get physical with villains. However, she does have her own powers, which include clairvoyance. Judging by the age of Johnson, it looks like the writers have something else in mind for the newest female addition to the superhero canon, but will most likely keep at least a smidgen of what we know about Madame Web from the comics.

Along with her starring role in the massively successful Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, Johnson has nabbed parts in films ranging from comedies including How to Be Single to dramas such as the Luca Guadagnino film, A Bigger Splash. This past year, the actress wowed audiences and critics alike in the Maggie Gyllenhaal written and directed film The Lost Daughter. Johnson also struck gold with a starring role in Cha Cha Real Smooth which, after making its debut at Sundance, was purchased by Apple for a whopping $15 million. Next up, Johnson will be starring in Persuasion, the onscreen adaptation of the Jane Austen novel by the same name.

With Johnson coming closer to a signing date with Sony, we are sure to be hearing more about Madame Web soon, including casting announcements as well as more plot details. As always, stay tuned to Collider for any and all information as it rolls in.

Exclusive: Sony Taps 'Morbius' Writers for 'Madame Web' Movie Set in Spider-Man Universe Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless will write a script about the clairvoyant character, who made her Marvel debut in 1980.

