To those of us (myself included) who really enjoy a so-bad-it’s-good type of movie, Madame Web was one of the best releases of the year. Unfortunately, critics didn’t quite have the same exquisite taste that this particular grouping of geniuses do, so, when the Sony flick was released into cinemas back in February, it was met with an impressive amount of hate. Sitting on Rotten Tomatoes with 11% (rude!), the movie was the target of pure vitriol from audiences who absolutely despised everything that filmmaker S.J. Clarkson did with the superhero’s big screen adaptation. By the time the title arrived on Netflix in the U.S. at the beginning of the summer, it came as a major surprise that, instead of flopping, it quickly rose to the top of the streamer’s chart. Now, ol’ Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) is connecting even more folks, as the film is currently holding down Top 10 spots around the globe via a multitude of different streamers.

According to FlixPatrol, countries like Hungary, Bulgaria, Croatia, Poland, and more are feeling the vibes of Madame Web as the movie has a mesmerizing hold on Max subscribers, putting it in the #1 position in 13 countries. On Netflix, the movie is also in the Top 10 in a handful of other areas, including Kenya and Estonia, while Prime Video subscribers in Australia and Italy have Johnson’s superhero flick at the #3 and #2 positions, respectively. That old saying, “I’m big overseas” has never rung so true as Madame Web is a real hit just about everywhere except for the U.S.

Why Did People Hate ‘Madame Web’ So Much?

This is a question that we M’dame Web lovers (there are dozens of us!) will never quite understand. Who wouldn’t love plotlines that don’t make any sense, terrible wigs, insane one-liners, and several top-billed stars who somehow got bamboozled into making a B superhero movie? For some, these very lovable things were reason enough to hate the film. The fandom takes their superhero movies very seriously so when, like Morbius, Madame Web sullied the name of the Marvel character, audiences didn’t respond too kindly.

Who Starred In ‘Madame Web’?

Along with Johnson as the M’dame herself, Sony’s big box office flop also featured performances from Isabela Merced (Alien: Romulus), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Celeste O’Connor (A Good Person), Adam Scott (Severance), Tahar Rahim (The Serpent), Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), Mike Epps (All About the Benjamins) and more.

Unfortunately, even all of this incredible star power couldn’t save Madame Web from blowing up (in a bad way) at the box office. But now, you can be part of the solution and add your viewership numbers to the title and help it stay on Top 10 charts around the world.

Madame Web 3 10 Cassandra Webb is a New York City paramedic who starts to show signs of clairvoyance. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she must protect three young women from a mysterious adversary who wants them dead. Release Date February 14, 2024 Director S.J. Clarkson Cast Sydney Sweeney , Isabela Merced , Dakota Johnson , Emma Roberts Runtime 1h 56m Main Genre Superhero Writers Kerem Sanga , Matt Sazama , Burk Sharpless Production Company Columbia Pictures, Di Bonaventura Pictures, Marvel Entertainment, TSG Entertainment Expand

