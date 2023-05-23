While Sony is keeping the lid shut on Madame Web, star Sydney Sweeney promises the movie will be a “powerhouse of badass females.” In an interview for Total Film (via Games Radar), Sweeney also praised her Madame Web co-stars, including Dakota Johnson, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O'Connor.

While Sony's deal with Marvel Studios led to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man becoming part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio still has dozens of Marvel characters they can use to make live-action movies outside the MCU. That’s why Sony has released Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius, with Kraven, El Muerto, and Venom 3 currently in development. However, while all these projects include the Webslinger’s rogue gallery, Madame Web stands apart as a hero-centric movie set in Sony’s universe of Spider-Man characters. In addition, Madame Web represents the rare female-led superhero movie, with Johnson taking the role of the titular character.

In the comic books, Madame Web is a Mutant with clairvoyant powers that guides Spider-Man in his adventures. In that story, the character is paralyzed and gets her monicker for being permanently attached to a life-supporting system shaped like a spiderweb. It’s hard to imagine that Sony would try to do an action film with such a character at the center, which led many fans to speculate Madame Web would introduce several heroines. That was partially confirmed once Sweeney joined the cast as Julia Carpenter, Marvel Comics’ second Spider-Woman. However, by the looks of it, Merced and O’Connor’s unnamed characters might also be heroines since Sweeney describes the quartet as “badass females.” Talking about Madame Web, Sweeney said:

"I can't wait to be able to be next to the girls that I filmed with – Dakota and Isabela, and Celeste. We had so much fun together. And I'm really excited that it's just gonna be a powerhouse of badass females for the world to see."

Sydney Sweeney Was a Marvel Fan Before Madame Web

During her interview with Total Film, Sweeney also underlined how she’s been following the MCU since she was a child. Sweeney was only 10 years old when Marvel Studio released Iron Man, kicking off the MCU, and the brand’s success helped Sweeney to become a superhero fan. As the star puts it:

"Superheroes have been my entire life! [laughs]. Those [movies] are all my parents ever wanted to go see. I think I've seen ‘The Avengers’ probably 20, 30-plus times. My family, they love [them]... I could not have made them happier choosing to do that project [Madame Web]."

Madame Web is directed by S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones, The Defenders) from a script by Morbius’ writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. The movie will also star Adam Scott, Emma Roberts, and Tahar Rahim in unknown roles.

After a series of delays, Madame Web swings into theaters on February 16, 2024.