The Big Picture Sydney Sweeney is set to star alongside Dakota Johnson in Sony's upcoming superhero film Madame Web, alongside characters from Spider-Man comics.

Sydney Sweeney confirms she is playing Julia Carpenter, also known as Spider-Woman, in the movie.

The movie aims to break through the trend of underwhelming superhero films and deliver a different experience for the audience.

Speculations are rife about Sony’s next superhero entry Madame Web. The feature is led by Dakota Johnson in the titular role in an ensemble cast featuring characters from the Spider-Man comics. As Sony expands its superhero catalog with characters like Tom Hardy’s Venom, and Jared Leto’s Morbius, expectations from Madame Web are high, with a cohesive shared universe on the line. While most details and the superhero roster of the upcoming movie have been tightly kept under wraps, in a Variety interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike,Sydney Sweeney confirms she is playing Julia Carpenter a.k.a Spider-Woman.

Who Is Julia Carpenter?

While Sweeney stayed tight-lipped about any other details, she shared that at the time of booking the role, “I was freaking out, of course.” And to prepare better, “I went straight to the comic store, and I bought every comic that mentioned my character,” she recalls. There’s no sign, yet, whether her character will take the leap and would don the Spider-Woman avatar in the upcoming movie but when asked about whether she hopes for her character to have a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she offers a coy yes without giving away anything.

Created by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck, Julia Carpenter a.k.a Spider-Woman first appeared in Secret Wars #6 comic. She then went on to take on the mantles of the second Arachne and then as the second Madame Web. It’ll be curious to see how the upcoming movie balances the character in an ensemble cast. While the recent superhero run at the box office has been underwhelming Sweeney is sure that Madame Web will break through the trend and surprise the audience. She teases, “I think it’s different from what people expect a superhero movie to be.”

Image via Marvel

Who Else Stars in Madame Web?

Along with Johnson and Sweeney, the movie also casts Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet in undisclosed roles. S. J. Clarkson directs the feature from a screenplay is by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama.

is set for a February 16, 2024 release date. You can know more about Sweeney's casting below: