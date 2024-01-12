The Big Picture In the upcoming Madame Web film, the all-female spider family will face off against a variety of foes in a new visionary comic-book tale.

The movie features a powerhouse of female talent, with Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in the lead roles of Cassandra Webb and Julia Carpenter.

Sony has big plans for their spiderverse and will be releasing other Spider-Man related projects, including Kraven the Hunter and Venom.

A new TV spot trailer has arrived for the upcoming Madame Web, and by the look of it, the all-female spider family will face off against a tangled web of foes in this new visionary comic-book tale. Madame Web stars Dakota Johnson as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb (aka Madame Webb), a familiar character from the comic pages of Spider-Man. Traditionally, Madame Web is seen as an older woman that helps Spider-Man from time to time. However, this version of the film is set in the past with a young Madame Web as she first discovers her powers, allowing audiences to discover a new origin story for the character.

The film weaves a powerhouse of female talent, as Johnson is joined by Euphoria and Anyone But You star Sydney Sweeney in the role of Julia Carpenter. Sweeney recalls going "straight to the comic store" to buy "every comic that mentioned my character" in preparation for the role when she was cast. The character Julia was created by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck as she became the first Spider-Woman and the second Madame Web. However, this might not be the case for Sweeney's version of the character, as she teased that this portrayal is "different from what people expect a superhero movie to be."

Joining Johnson and Sweeney are Emma Roberts, Celeste O'Connor, Adam Scott, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, and Zosia Mamet in undisclosed roles. The movie will also star Adam Scott, who admitted that he had planned on taking time off in between filming his series Severance, but felt that this was a role he could not turn down. S. J. Clarkson is directing the film with Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama writing the screenplay.

What Other Web-Tangled Tales is Sony Unleashing?

Madame Web is just the beginning of Sony's lineup of Spider content this year. After the success of the Venom projects starring Tom Hardy, Sony knows they have a gold mine with their spiderverse. Other comic book characters tied to Spider-Man have been given the green light, starting with the Aaron Taylor Johnson project Kraven the Hunter. The Spider-Man villain will be getting the Venom treatment as he stars in his own film as a potential anti-hero. And speaking of Venom, Hardy is set to reprise his role in the fall for the highly anticipated upcoming Venom 3.

That being said, there have been a few flops when it comes to Sony's Spider-Man films. For example, who can forget the disappointing Morbius film staring Matt Smith and Jared Leto? Despite Smith's charismatic portrayal of Milo, the film ultimately fell flat, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of a mere 15%. Let's hope that Madame Web fares better.

Madame Web is slated to release on February 14. Until then, watch the new TV spot trailer below: